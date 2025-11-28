Analyst Intern
Supercell is looking for an enthusiastic Analyst Intern to join our Helsinki-based team and support the LiveOps and Monetization team. In this role, you'll be at the forefront of data-driven decision-making, directly impacting millions of players worldwide.
The ideal candidate is analytical, proactive, and eager to tackle complex problems. You're comfortable handling data sets, performing analyses, and deriving actionable insights. You're curious about player behavior, passionate about games, and motivated to contribute meaningfully to Supercell's LiveOps and Monetization.
Your Responsibilities
Dive deep into player and revenue data to support various projects (for example pricing)
Support the team in A/B testing and other statistical analyses
Continuously track performance metrics and report findings clearly and effectively
Ideal Profile
Currently pursuing or recently completed a relevant degree (Industrial Engineering, Systems Analysis, Business Analytics, Data Science, or similar)
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Familiarity with SQL, Excel, PowerPoint and Python
A proactive attitude, attention to detail, and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
Excellent communication skills in English
This is a paid internship position, requiring 3 to 5 working days per week, ideally starting in early 2026. The internship will last between 6 to 12 months and will be based onsite at our headquarters in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki.
The exact start date and duration can be flexibly arranged. Please note, that this position is located in Finland and requires you have a valid work permit in Finland.
Excited to level up your career in games analytics? Submit your CV and cover letter by 28th November 2025.
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do.
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.