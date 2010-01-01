Asset Pipeline Engineer, TNT
We are looking for an experienced content pipeline engineer for our internal engine team. The engine team is an independent team that maintains our internal tech stack, and works seamlessly with our game teams to revolutionize the way we develop games at Supercell. You will be focused primarily on our multi-platform engine and content pipeline tooling. You will be expected to maintain and improve the asset processing infrastructure and develop offline optimizations for rendering. You will also be working alongside coders and artists from game teams, as well as other core technical teams.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience, and knowledge acquired from the gaming, or other relevant industry, such as animated movies. Whether you have broad experience in content pipeline development and offline optimizations, or are a specialist in one of the areas - we want to hear from you. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with game teams to deliver world-class mobile games.
On the Job
Wonder what working here could be like?
Responsibilities
Maintaining, improving and developing asset processing infrastructure for producing optimized runtime loadable assets from original artist authored content
Working closely with game team artists and coders to identify workflow issues before planning and iterating on tools and technical improvements
Identifying and implementing improvements to game engine and other core tech code bases used by live and upcoming games, targeting multiple mobile platforms
Maintaining existing engine and shared codebases used across multiple live products
Engage with the wider development team here at Supercell to help shape the future of our tech
Research existing solutions and invent novel ones for offline optimization for challenging content to improve runtime performance of games.
Requirements
Strong, professional experience using C++
Experienced with content processing pipelines
Knowledgeable of mesh processing algorithms and data structures
Familiar how real-time rendering works
Experience with multi-threaded systems
Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code, across multiple codebases and projects
Ability to communicate with technical and non-technical people
Driven, focused and willing to see projects through delivery
A true desire to help others produce their best work
Nice-to-haves
Digital content creation software plugin development experience
Experience working with glTF, FBX and/or USD formats
Real-time graphics programming experience
Game engine development experience
Computational geometry experience
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
And here's a video about what we do.
