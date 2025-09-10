Business Operations Coordinator, Clash Royale
Join the Clash Royale team as a Business Operations Coordinator and help shape the everyday operations of a world-class team!
This is a hands-on role where you’ll help the team focus on what they do best: making Clash Royale even better for millions of players around the world. You will support the Head of Clash Royale and the rest of the leads in the team across various tasks that will help every day operations to run smoothly. No two days will look the same — one morning you might be pulling together reports to support decision-making, and the afternoon may be spent untangling tricky scheduling challenges.
We don’t expect you to know everything already. What matters most is that you bring a positive, service-minded attitude, curiosity, and the drive to get things done. You’re confident in managing tasks independently but also enjoy working as part of a collaborative team.
Clash Royale is a fast-paced, strategy-focused game enjoyed by millions of players around the world. Our goal is to continue growing and evolving the experience, and our vision is to become the #1 bite-sized strategy game in the world. The team cares deeply about quality and creativity, and we trust each other to bring those values to everything we do.
What you’ll do
Assist in different projects by e.g. compiling reports on business, preparing materials and helping with decision making
Organize and facilitate meetings (from agendas to presentations to follow-ups)
Manage schedules and priorities across different workstreams
Keep communication flowing within the team (e.g. sending reminders, taking and sharing notes, sharing group updates)
Lend a hand with other operational tasks when needed
What we’re looking for
Relevant higher education degree or you are finalizing your studies (business, project management, or similar)
1-2 years’ experience in business support or project management roles (incl. scheduling, coordination, preparing materials)
Great organizational skills and the confidence to take initiative
Strong skills with productivity tools such as Microsoft Office and Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc.)
Excellent written and spoken English
A collaborative, “let’s figure this out” mindset and calmness under pressure
Interest in games and motivation to support a creative game team
Ability to work onsite at our Helsinki HQ
Practicalities
This is a full-time and fixed-term position of around 6 months, preferably starting in October/November 2025, and you’ll work onsite at Supercell HQ in Jätkäsaari.
Please submit your CV and cover letter by the latest on Wed 10.9.2025 through aTalent’s career portal here. Please note, that this position is located in Finland, and requires a valid work permit in Finland.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)