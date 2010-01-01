Senior Game Tester, Central QA
Our game teams are focused on building great games that will be played by many players for many years. Every part of the game, from design to code, needs to be top quality in order to reach this goal. Our developers do everything they can to deliver, but we believe it’s essential to complement the team with someone who is laser-focused on, and fully devoted to, quality and player experience.
As a Game Tester in Central QA, you will work across multiple game teams and potentially tech teams, ensuring the highest level of quality for all our projects. Your role will involve hands-on testing, process improvement, and collaboration with various teams, contributing to the overall success of our games.
If you are a passionate Game Tester, this is your chance to take on the Game Tester responsibilities in a QA team that makes it possible to run our games for hundreds of millions of players around the globe every month.
Responsibilities
Provide testing support across multiple game teams and tech teams, ensuring game quality at every stage of development.
Design, develop, and execute test plans for features, content, live operations, and technical implementations.
Identify risks and areas of improvement, proactively addressing testing needs across projects.
Collaborate with game developers, designers, and QA teams to ensure comprehensive test coverage.
Manage external test vendors, coordinating test execution at scale when necessary.
Take ownership of bug tracking, reporting, and regression testing, ensuring high-quality releases.
Support release testing for multiple teams, covering features, live events, content, and server maintenance.
Work closely with automation engineers and technical teams to improve QA tools and processes.
Stay engaged in QA syncs, team discussions, and knowledge-sharing sessions to continuously improve testing practices.
Requirements
Strong hands-on experience in testing games – we want a person who loves to do the hard work.
Good knowledge of iOS and Android ecosystems, with experience testing games on both platforms.
Ability to work across multiple teams, adapting to different workflows and project needs.
Understanding of F2P games and game design, live operations.
Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify risks and suggest improvements.
Great communication and collaboration skills.
Experience working with test case design, bug tracking systems, and test execution.
Ability to multitask, prioritize effectively, and remain calm under pressure.
Reliable team player who is able to work independently and take responsibility.
Bonus Skills
Experience with automation testing and testing tools.
Familiarity with build pipelines, server management, and technical QA processes.
Previous experience managing external test vendors.
Knowledge of game analytics and performance monitoring tools.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
