Community Hub Lead, Community Tech
The Community Tech team builds the bridge between millions of players and the teams who create our games. We support our players and our community through products like the Creator Program, Community Hub, Spell Factory, and more. Our next big step is building the Community Hub, a central place for players to discover news, creators, rewards, and ways to engage with our games and each other.
We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager (or producer-type “make-it-happen” person) to drive the strategy, execution, and daily operation of the Community Hub. You will bring vision, clarity, coordination, and momentum to a project that spans game teams, community, marketing, engineering, and external partners.
This is a unique chance to build a new player-facing product at Supercell and shape how we connect with our global community.
Our dream is to turn players into Superfans. In this role, you’ll sit at the center of the Community team, helping turn that vision into concrete plans: defining what the Community Hub becomes, keeping projects on track across games and regions, and ensuring we continually deepen player engagement.
What You'll Be Doing
Own the strategy and day-to-day operations of the Community Hub, its roadmap, content flows, rollout plans, and player-facing experience.
Drive execution across teams, ensuring alignment between community, marketing, game teams, engineering, and external agencies.
Coordinate content, features, and integrations, including in-game news, creator content, social features, rewards, and live ops needs.
Identify opportunities for growth, new features, and improvements in UX, engagement, and player activation.
Create clarity by defining processes, milestones, and roles in a fast-moving, ambiguous environment.
Measure success through engagement metrics, data insights, and qualitative community feedback and translate insights into clear recommendations for teams.
Develop and maintain shared playbooks and ways of working, enabling Community Managers across games to learn from each other and reuse successful approaches.
What You Have
Experience in operations, production, product management, or growth roles, ideally owning multi-team digital products or services.
A strong make-it-happen mindset: proactive, organized, resourceful, and comfortable leading without formal authority.
Strong communication and coordination skills, with the ability to align diverse teams and stakeholders.
Ability to bring clarity to ambiguous problem spaces and drive progress from 0→1 and 1→n.
Experience making hypothesis-driven decisions and balancing short-term needs with long-term vision.
Passion for games, online communities, and player engagement.
Proven experience running complex, multi-stakeholder projects end-to-end (across product/tech, marketing, data, external partners).
Strong project management skills: capable of handling parallel initiatives, building realistic timelines, and structuring ambiguous work.
Clear, concise communicator in English who keeps teams aligned without heavy process.
Proactive and hands-on: you spot gaps in clarity or organisation and fix them without being asked.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience working with creators, social/community platforms, or live ops tools.
Familiarity with web technologies or digital product development.
Prior experience in gaming is a plus, but not required, interest and passion are what matter.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our other Helsinki based teams, and most of the Community Tech engineering team is also based there.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.