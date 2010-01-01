Creative Director, Licensing & Consumer Products
At Supercell, we craft immersive game worlds that inspire millions. Now, we’re expanding those worlds beyond games and into fans’ everyday lives through unforgettable licensed products and brand collaborations.
We are seeking a Creative Director, Licensing & Consumer Products, to lead the creative vision for how our beloved brands show up in the physical world. This role requires a deep understanding of design, consumer trends, product development, and the licensing ecosystem. The ideal candidate is a strategic, creative leader, passionate about fandom and pop culture, capable of inspiring both internal teams and global partners to deliver best-in-class products.
What You’ll Do:
Own the Creative Vision: Define and lead the creative direction for all licensed products, brand collaborations, and promotional partnerships across Supercell’s portfolio of games.
Guide Development from Start to Shelf: Oversee the design development process and subsequent execution of creative assets, including style guides, packaging, product concepts, and brand applications for licensed merchandise and collaborations.
Inspire & Enable Partners: Collaborate closely with licensing agents, licensees, brand partners, and creative agencies to inspire on-brand executions and elevate product design across all categories.
Hands-On Product Development: Lead product development for direct deals—including toy, apparel, lifestyle, and promotional categories—ensuring creative excellence and brand authenticity at every step. In addition, provide onboarding and guidance to licensees, alongside our licensing agent(s), to ensure key categories are setting the standard for our consumer products programs.
Build Tools & Processes: Create and maintain the tools, assets, and workflows (e.g., PD tools, asset libraries, licensing platform oversight, marketing toolkits) that scale our creative efforts and support global partners.
Set the Standard: Shape and uphold Supercell’s creative standards across licensed products globally, offering feedback and approvals in early development stages.
Trend & Culture Leadership: Stay ahead of emerging design, retail, and fandom trends to ensure our products surprise and delight players around the world.
Who You Are:
15+ years of experience in creative leadership roles around Licensing / Consumer Products — preferably from Entertainment or Gaming
Strong portfolio of work spanning product development, style guides, packaging, and brand activations.
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite and other relevant design tools.
Deep understanding of consumer trends, pop culture, retail, and fandom communities.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills—comfortable interfacing with internal teams, partners, and C-level execs alike.
Highly collaborative and proactive, with the ability to drive vision while managing hands-on execution.
Experience working with licensing software platforms and an understanding of IP rights and licensing agreements is a plus.
What Success Looks Like:
Short-Term (3-6 months)
Immerse yourself in Supercell’s games and brand DNA
Build strong relationships with partners and internal teams
Lead creative on current projects and establish a vision for future products
Mid-Term (6-12 months)
Deliver world-class licensed products in collaboration with partners
Refine creative review and assets systems for continued growth and efficiency
Inspire new creative design directions for collaborations and differentiation at retail
Long-Term
Build and grow a globally respected creative licensing program that turns fans into superfans
Elevate Supercell’s brands across brick and mortar and e-commerce retail through design excellence
Work Style & Travel Expectations:
Hybrid in Los AngelesThis role is based out of our Los Angeles office, with an expectation to be onsite at least 2 days per week to collaborate with the rest of the Entertainment & Partnerships team, participate in creative working sessions, and connect in-person with partners and peers.
Global Travel (~25%)This is a globally connected role. You should be comfortable with international travel (~25%) to meet with Supercell teams in Helsinki and around the world, attend industry events, and engage directly with licensing agents, partners, and retailers across key markets.
Why You’ll Love It Here:
At Supercell, we believe in small, independent teams with maximum ownership over their work. You’ll have the freedom and trust to take creative risks, shape our physical brand expression, and work with world-class partners. If you’re a creative force with a deep love for product, fandom, and IP, this is your opportunity to shape how millions of fans experience Supercell’s games beyond the screen.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000– $234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Los Angeles, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Los Angeles is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.