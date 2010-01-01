Supercell is a leading name in the global gaming industry, known for its widely popular mobile games like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters and Hay Day. At Supercell, we strive to create games that are enjoyed for years and played by millions of people around the world. Our success is built on our dedication to our core values of putting players first, being fiercely independent, promoting a culture of creativity, and building a company that puts it’s players first.
The Role
We are looking for a Creative Producer, Marketing Studio to bring operational excellence to our performance marketing creative production efforts, ASO (App Store Optimization), and CRM creative efforts. This role is crucial in driving the success of our games and business by ensuring that our performance marketing creatives are not only visually stunning but also strategically aligned with our business & marketing goals. You will work with a team of talented creatives and producers to produce assets that captivate and engage our audience across various channels, including social media, app stores, and email marketing.
Key Responsibilities
Creative Operations
Execute a cohesive creative strategy across performance marketing, ASO, and CRM channels that aligns with Supercell's business goals. Ensure that creative content resonates with our target audience and drives engagement and conversions.
Execution Excellence
Oversee the conception, development, and execution of creative assets, including visuals, videos, and copy. Ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest quality standards.
Collaboration & Integration
Work closely with the performance marketing team, product managers, and other stakeholders to ensure a seamless integration of creative strategies with marketing campaigns and game development.
Innovation & Testing
Stay ahead of industry trends and leverage insights to innovate creative processes and outputs. Implement rigorous testing frameworks to measure creative performance and iterate based on data-driven insights.
Budget & Resource Management
Efficiently contribute in managing the creative studio's budget and resources, ensuring optimal allocation to meet production targets and strategic objectives.
Responsibilities
Own the performance marketing creative strategy, execution and production for a Supercell live game
Partner with marketing stakeholders and game teams to develop the right creative plan for each game and own the feedback loop between internal and external partners
Work closely with marketers for each game on testing and implementation of new creatives, analyzing the results and sharing learnings with game teams and our partners to improve performance of future concepts and iterations
Provide creative feedback and direction independently without extensive input from artists or other functions
Manage existing partner relationships, in addition to sourcing new partners that will enable us to level up the quality and quantity of our creatives
Communicate and champion our IP and brand principles
Oversee creative production from initial brief through to implementation; managing deliverables, timelines, and feedback throughout the process
Requirements
Proven experience and 5+ years of experience in a creative producer role, with a strong portfolio in performance marketing, ASO, and CRM creative development, preferably in the gaming or entertainment industry.
Ability to blend creativity with strategic business goals.
Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners
Excellent project management skills, with an ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Great understanding of performance marketing, user acquisition and the role of creative performance for UA, including key metrics and KPIs, ASO, CRM strategies, and metrics.
Proficiency in creative and analytical tools, and an ability to use data to inform creative decisions.
A collaborative spirit and experience working with cross-functional teams.
Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-moving complex environment
Experience with full game development and publishing lifecycle from early beta testing to open soft launches, global launch and live ops performance and CRM support
High level of attention to details
Extensive knowledge of creative production and outsourcing, able to understand and manage creative pipelines end-to-end
Prior experience managing partners
Passionate about user acquisition creative and industry trends
A passion for games
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.