Data Analyst Intern
Curious about how data shapes games played by millions every day? We’re looking for Analyst Interns to join our Helsinki team and help us better understand our players and improve our games through data.
You’ll work closely with either our Data Products & Experimentation team, or our Portfolio Analytics team. Both teams play a key role in helping game teams make better decisions, from understanding player behaviour to evaluating new features and ideas.
This is a hands-on role where you’ll learn by doing, working with real data and contributing to analyses and tools that are used across Supercell. If you enjoy solving problems, collaborating with others, and turning data into insights, this could be a great place to start your journey.
This is a paid internship and the length of the internship will be between 6 to 9 months depending on the project you will work on.
What You'll Be Doing
Dive into player data to support both new and live game teams in understanding player behavior.
Help analyze game performance and identify opportunities to improve player experience.
Support the development and improvement of data products and experimentation tools used by game teams.
Track performance metrics and communicate insights clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Collaborate with analysts, data scientists, and game teams across different projects.
Stay curious and suggest improvements to analyses, tools, and ways of working, including exploring how AI can support your work.
What You Have
Currently pursuing or recently completed a degree in a relevant field such as Industrial Engineering, Systems Analysis, Business Analytics, Data Science, or similar.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Familiarity with SQL and Python.
Experience in using AI tools.
A proactive mindset, attention to detail, and eagerness to learn.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and collaborate with different stakeholders.
Clear communication skills in English.
We know not everyone ticks every box, and that’s okay. If this role excites you, we’d love to hear from you!
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with experimentation, A/B testing, or causal inference concepts.
Familiarity with data visualization tools or dashboards.
Interest in games and player behavior.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland. You’ll be working closely with our analytics teams and collaborating also with teammates across different disciplines and teams.
We work in a hybrid way, and because we value spending time together as a team regularly, we expect you to be ready to spend most of your time working from the office.
Important practicalities
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland, and we welcome applications from individuals who already live and have the right to work in Finland. Relocation support for EU/ETA citizens willing to relocate to Helsinki for this opportunity is possible, but only for truly exceptional candidates. If you’re not based in Finland but think this is you, please apply. Shoot for the Moon and show us what you’ve got!
To help us understand why this role interests you, we highly encourage you to include a (non-AI-generated) application letter with your application.
Key dates to keep in mind
Application deadline: Sunday April 26th 2026 end of the day (EEST)
Recruiter screening interviews (Zoom): Weeks 19–20
Interviews with the team (Zoom or in person): Weeks 21–25
Final hiring decision: By June 24th 2026
Internship start date: August 24th 2026
What we offer during the internship
During your time with us, you'll be part of a cohort of interns starting together, with shared onboarding, monthly work skill sessions, and social events to build real connections across the group. You'll have both a buddy and a mentor by your side to learn from the best, and regular check-ins to support your growth.
On top of that, you get access to everything Supercell has to offer: private healthcare, subsidized lunch, online learning platforms, a free gym, saunas, and company-funded hangouts organized by Supercellians. And naturally, you will also receive a fair and competitive monthly salary.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.