Senior Data Analyst, Live Games
We’re looking for a Senior Data Analyst to join one of our live game teams at Supercell. You’ll work closely with Game Design, LiveOps, and Monetization to help shape the game’s future through data-informed decisions.
You’ll be part of a game team, working closely with Game Design, LiveOps, and Monetization to explore the key questions that can shape the future of our games. If uncovering insights, driving experimentation, and helping others grow is your passion, we’d love to hear from you!
Responsibilities
Lead investigations into game performance to improve long-term player engagement and business outcomes.
Strengthen experimentation culture through rigorous experimental design and robust statistical methods, including causal inference, Bayesian modeling, econometrics, and A/B testing.
Partner with cross-functional team members to provide actionable insights that influence game direction and priorities.
Champion a hypothesis-driven mindset that blends analytical rigor with creative intuition.
Mentor teammates, supporting their growth in both technical depth and collaborative impact.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in data science or analytics roles in gaming or related fields (e.g. game economy, product analytics).
Strong track record of driving product insights with structured analysis and clear communication of findings.
Solid grasp of the full analytics lifecycle, including experimental design, statistical modeling, and stakeholder alignment.
Proficient in SQL and one or more statistical languages (e.g. R, Python, Julia); familiarity with tools like dbt, Spark, or Databricks is a plus.
Enjoys coaching others and sees mentorship as a way to level up a team.
Experience with free-to-play games is preferred, but strong candidates from other industries with relevant skills are welcome.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
