Senior Data Analyst, Clash Royale
Clash Royale, with over a decade of service to our players, continues to aim for ambitious growth. For us, it means doing more for the players and continuing to make the game more fun and rewarding!
As part of the game team, the mission of the analytics team is to unleash the full potential of Royale with deep, holistic, and hypothesis-driven insights. With a sharper understanding of the game with actionable insights, we believe we will be closer to serving our players better, for years to come!
If you ever believe that driving product growth through insights and experimentation is your calling, please reach out! We are now looking for a Senior Data Analyst to help us reach this mission!
Responsibilities
Lead initiatives to analyze game performance, aiming to boost overall long term performance of Clash Royale
Enhance experimentation capabilities through sound experiment design and the use of key statistical methods, including econometrics, causal inference, Bayesian modeling, and A/B testing.
Collaborate with the Game Design, LiveOps, and Monetization teams to analyze game performance, providing clear insights to guide the game’s future direction.
Promote a hypothesis-driven insights culture within Supercell, merging creative intuition with analytical prowess to achieve operational excellence.
Mentor fellow team members, enhancing their technical skills, communication abilities, and collaboration effectiveness.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in data science roles within the gaming industry or related fields (e.g., data analysis, data science, game economy).
Proven track records to lead significant investigations to game/product analytics using hypotheses driven insights and sound analytical frameworks.
Deep understanding of the data science workflow, including experimental design and key statistical methods, with strong communication skills for complex topics.
Proficiency in statistical programming languages (R, Python, Julia) and SQL, with familiarity in data engineering tools (dbt, Spark, Databricks).
Passion for mentoring team members, recognizing teaching as a pathway to growth.
Background in gaming and knowledge of the free-to-play business model preferred; similar experience in related industries also valued.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do.
Interested?
