Senior Data Analyst, Supercell X

Do you have years of versatile experience being a data analyst, scientist or an analytics engineer? Do you want to join a team where you are expected to contribute to the full spectrum of data from data modeling to BI dashboards to discussing various business and product decisions? Do you have a background in gaming and/or ecommerce? If so, then this is the job for you.
Supercell X, the team behind e.g. Supercell ID and Supercell Store, is looking for an experienced data professional to join their small but efficient analytics team.
In this role you get to tackle a wide variety of data problems in collaboration with product, design, marketing and game development to enhance and optimize the player experience across our products. You are responsible for tracking and evaluating product development KPIs, creating internal data assets, and building tools that empower others to extract greater insights from our data.
Come work in an inspiring and innovative environment with droves of data and help us level-up our analytics even further.
Responsibilities
Tackle analytics questions related to the products of Supercell X ranging from ad hoc data requests and deep dives on specific topics to developing data-driven products
Excel in understanding our users and products and provide data-driven insights to improve the player experience across our products
Develop and improve our data pipelines to ensure timely, accurate and reliable data processing
Create dashboards and other tooling for internal stakeholders to drive even more value from data
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to integrate our team’s data into other data assets
Make our analytics even better together with other analytics experts in the company
Requirements
Multiple years of versatile experience from different roles within data and analytics such as data analyst, data scientist, data engineer or analytics engineer.
Excellent analytical and problem solving skills with a business-driven mindset. You enjoy moving fast, acting decisively, getting stuff done and taking responsibility.
Ability to move rapidly between thinking strategically and getting things done scrappily, choosing the right approach for the situation.
Excellent knowledge of SQL and Python. Other programming languages, such as R or Java, are seen as a bonus.
Experience working with a data-stack similar to ours - we use Databricks, dbt, PySpark and Tableau.
Passion for games and improving player experience. Past experience or interest in marketing analytics seen as a bonus.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.