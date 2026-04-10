Data Engineer Intern
Are you excited about working with massive datasets and building the systems that power data-driven decisions? We’re looking for Data Engineer Interns to join our team and help us shape a modern, scalable data platform that supports our games and the millions of players who enjoy them every day.
Data plays a central role in how we understand our players and improve our games. Our data platform is built to ensure data is reliable, accessible, and secure, from ingestion all the way to activation. As an intern, you’ll get hands-on experience across the stack, working alongside experienced engineers and contributing to real systems used across the company.
This is a learning-by-doing role where you’ll be trusted with meaningful work while being supported by a team that cares about your growth.
This is a paid internship and the length of the internship will be between 6 to 9 months depending on the project you will work on.
What You'll Be Doing
Improve the infrastructure that supports data collection, storage, and processing at scale.
Help manage and automate access control workflows to keep data secure and accessible to the right people.
Contribute to common data tooling that improves productivity and reliability for engineers and analysts.
Support the design and maintenance of data models used across the company.
Help map, document, and improve data processes so they are easier to understand and operate.
Contribute to the evolution of our AI and BI reporting layer and support data democratization efforts across teams.
Work across different parts of the data platform, from foundational infrastructure to downstream data use cases.
Look for thoughtful ways to improve how we work, including through modern AI-enabled workflows and tools.
What You Have
Current studies in computer science, data engineering, software engineering, information systems, or a related field, or equivalent hands-on experience through projects, hackathons, or open source work.
Genuine interest in data and data engineering, shown through coursework, personal projects, internships, or other practical experience.
Good SQL and Python skills.
Familiarity with at least one modern data platform or data warehousing technology such as Databricks, Snowflake, or BigQuery.
Interest in building reliable systems for large-scale data collection and processing.
Curiosity about modern AI-enabled workflows and how they can support engineering work.
Strong collaboration and communication skills.
A proactive mindset and excitement about learning new concepts, tools, and ways of working.
We know not everyone ticks every box, and that’s okay. If this role excites you, we’d love to hear from you!
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Familiarity with data lakes, ETL or ELT pipelines, or distributed data processing concepts.
Exposure to cloud platforms or infrastructure tooling.
Interest in data governance, access management, or security-related data workflows.
Experience working on shared tooling or internal developer productivity projects.
Interest in games and how data can support player experience and product decisions.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland. You’ll be working closely with our data teams and collaborating also with teammates across different disciplines and teams.
We work in a hybrid way, and because we value spending time together as a team regularly, we expect you to be ready to spend most of your time working from the office.
Important practicalities
This role is based in Helsinki, Finland, and we welcome applications from individuals who already live and have the right to work in Finland. Relocation support for EU/ETA citizens willing to relocate to Helsinki for this opportunity is possible, but only for truly exceptional candidates. If you’re not based in Finland but think this is you, please apply. Shoot for the Moon and show us what you’ve got!
To help us understand why this role interests you, we highly encourage you to include a (non-AI-generated) application letter with your application.
Key dates to keep in mind
Application deadline: Sunday April 26th 2026 end of the day (EEST)
Recruiter screening interviews (Zoom): Weeks 19–20
Interviews with the team (Zoom or in person): Weeks 21–25
Final hiring decision: By June 24th 2026
Internship start date: August 24th 2026
What we offer during the internship
During your time with us, you'll be part of a cohort of interns starting together, with shared onboarding, monthly work skill sessions, and social events to build real connections across the group. You'll have both a buddy and a mentor by your side to learn from the best, and regular check-ins to support your growth.
On top of that, you get access to everything Supercell has to offer: private healthcare, subsidized lunch, online learning platforms, a free gym, saunas, and company-funded hangouts organized by Supercellians. And naturally, you will also receive a fair and competitive monthly salary.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.