We – The BD&P Team
Supercell’s Business Development & Partnerships team provides a central organization for the structuring, negotiation and execution of third party partnerships. Be it technology deals, platform relationships, or publishing partnerships, we work closely with internal functions and game teams to help achieve each game team’s objectives.
The Role – What We’re Missing
We are seeking an experienced Director of Strategic Partnerships to focus on our IP Collaboration roadmaps and executions. The ideal candidate will have had experience both leading and executing game focussed partnership and or licensing deals that reflect trends across gaming, tech, entertainment and consumer products. The candidate will have a strong approach to contract structures, material terms and principled negotiation techniques.
You – Who Could Be The One
Your job is to lead our IP Collaborations and Strategic Partnership opportunities at a global level, gaining strategic alignment and serving as the champion of deal negotiation on behalf of Supercell. In this role you will support the objectives of the Game teams and partner with key functions such as Marketing and Legal to drive the ideation, creation and execution of strategic partnerships with 3rd parties rights, franchise and IP holders.
To succeed, you will use your extensive experience to build objectives, shape strategies and ensure quality of tactical executions in order to provide creative solutions/achieve goals in effective and sustainable ways. You are passionate about delivering value to our players through the crafting and supporting key partnership strategies across different games.
This role is ideal for a seasoned leader who can bring clear strategies and thinking to a newly formed function. Being comfortable with ambiguity is key. Our team is looking forward to sharing our knowledge and skill sets as we bring innovative and completing partnerships to life as a collective effort. The successful candidate will partner internally with Game Team and marketing business leaders of all levels and will present to, or lead pitches, with senior leaders at external partners. The Supercell BD playbooks are waiting for your vision!
RESPONSIBILITIES
Serve as global lead for all IP Collaboration based strategic partnerships into our games.
Identify new business opportunities and future potential revenue streams / player focussed value creation, related to IP collaborations
Identify, build, foster and maintain relationships with external third party vendors, brands, entertainment franchises, publishers and studios.
Create objective, shape partnership strategies as well as manage tactical executions.
Partner and provide value to game teams by helping drive relationships with a focus delivering against clear success statements, larger franchise strategic initiatives and optimizing current deal points.
Act as negotiator on business terms and the contracting process for third party content / licensing and vendor services.
Partner and collaborate with internal game, marketing and legal teams to prepare, negotiate and successfully conclude agreements with partners.
Actively collaborate with other Partnership teams, including the Entertainment & Partnership teams to ensure synergy and efficiencies.
Actively maintain an understanding of the games industry and maintain solid relationships with potential external partners and internal clients.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum of 10+ years of senior business development and strategic partnership creation, specifically in or having had exposure to mobile gaming
Experience in IP collaboration and comprehensive knowledge of game industry business trends.
Ability to communicate effectively and collaboratively, both orally and in writing with Supercell Business Leads and Game Teams.
Ability to work with a broad range of stakeholders (e.g. Game Teams, Marketing, Marketing Intelligence, Analytics) and all levels of management
Experience in all aspects of developing and managing business partnerships.
Substantial proven ability to negotiate contracts with major international entertainment and sports organizations at all management levels.
Excellent planning and project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Exceptional interpersonal communication skills with the ability to influence both internal and external stakeholders
Passion for games and commitment to nurturing best-in-class relationships with partners
Ability to drive decision-making based on data analysis and game team objectives
Understanding of prevalent cultural trends with opportunity audiences in order to provide expertise and guidance on an approach across Supercell’s titles both in-game and out-of-game.
Capable of forming and expressing opinions and ideas to help formulate partnerships roadmaps to internal Supercell stakeholders.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in London, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to London is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.