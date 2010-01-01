Economy Manager, Clash of Clans

We are looking for an Economy Manager who will join us to drive growth of Clash of Clans by managing and optimizing its free-to-play game economy. You will have the unique opportunity to work on one of the biggest and most recognizable mobile games in the world, and directly shape how it is being operated for millions of players every day.
As an Economy Manager, you will manage and optimize a free-to-play game economy, partnering closely with Live Ops Managers, Monetization Managers and Game Designers to find a balance between delivering fantastic player experiences and maximizing commercial success of the game. You will utilize player data and your in-depth understanding of the game to monitor the overall health of the economy, tune new and existing systems, and to inform live ops and monetization strategies. Your insights will also inform new features and designs in order to ensure the long term health of the game and to maximize long-term player engagement and monetization.
Responsibilities
Manage and optimize a free-to-play game economy, based on existing player data and your in-depth understanding of new and existing economic systems.
Monitor in-game economic KPIs and player balances for all key user segments to ensure the overall health of the game’s economy.
Own the economy and pricing of virtual currencies and goods, and determine systems where sources or sinks can be tuned to improve game performance.
Build and manage progression models to develop deep understanding of the player progression journey and predict impact of economy changes and new content.
Partner closely with Live Ops and Monetization Managers to define budgets for events and offers that allow to deliver a fantastic player experience, while maintaining a healthy balance in the game economy.
Suggest and own new features and initiatives around progression that would maximize player engagement, retention, and monetization.
Help the game design team come up with and balance taps and sinks of new features and events, and help integrate these features seamlessly into the broader game.
Create and maintain documentation related to the game economy, making it accessible and readable for the rest of the team where appropriate.
Requirements
At least 5 years of experience in free-to-play mobile games in a systems/economy design or product management role.
Expert in virtual economies with proven track recording in designing and/or managing systems in a successful free-to-play game.
Holistic understanding of how the interaction of systems and currencies affects experience of the game and game financial performance.
Able to work closely with a cross discipline game team including Game Designers, Live Ops Managers, Monetization Managers, Data Scientists and other developers.
Hands-on approach and impact-driven focus on constantly pushing game performance and delivering fantastic player experiences.
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making.
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned.
Passion for business models and mobile games.
Knowledge of live operations and monetization trends within the free-to-play business model is a plus.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.