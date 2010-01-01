Engine Programmer, Editor

We are looking for an experienced engine programmer for our internal engine team. The engine team is a small and independent team that maintains our internal tech stack, and works seamlessly with our game teams to revolutionize the way we develop games at Supercell. You will be focused primarily on our multi-platform C++ engine, editor, tools and content pipelines. You will be expected to iterate and integrate improvements to the engine and tools working alongside coders and artists from game teams, as well as other core technical teams.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience, and knowledge acquired from the gaming industry. Whether you have broad experience in engine and tools development, or are a specialist in one area - we want to hear from you. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with game teams to deliver world-class mobile games.
If this sounds like you and you're interested in finding out if Supercell would be a great fit for you - hit that apply button.
Responsibilities
Requirements
Nice-to-haves
On the job
Wonder what working here could be like? Read about the experience of joining Supercell and the engine team from a Graphics Engineer here!
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.