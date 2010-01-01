Entertainment Market Researcher
At Supercell, our games have been downloaded billions of times and are enjoyed by countless players around the world. But we’re building toward something bigger: enduring and beloved global franchises that live not just in games, but across entertainment, partnerships, products, and culture — so that we can ultimately have our games played by as many people as possible and remembered forever.
Our Entertainment & Partnerships (E&P) team is at the forefront of this evolution — expanding the reach and emotional depth of Supercell’s worlds through content, collaborations, and cultural storytelling. From film & television, to Consumer Products and brand partnerships, to platform-scale brand campaigns and immersive live experiences, our ambition is to make our worlds and characters feel vibrant and alive — on store shelves, at the multiplex, and in culture.
We’re seeking an Entertainment Market Researcher to be the cultural and audience insight engine for E&P — fully embedded with the team in Los Angeles and partnering closely with our global Analytics org. You’ll turn audience understanding into creative and partner advantage: shaping partner pitches, informing strategy, and helping to guide creative decisions.
What You’ll Do
Franchise & Audience Foundations: build practical audience maps (fans, lapsed, new-to-IP; by region/age) and psychographics that E&P and partners use in pitches and planning
Partner & Category Enablement: provide category landscapes, brand/talent fit scores, and audience-overlap proof to strengthen sell-in for entertainment, licensing, LBE, and major brand collaborations
Player Surveys: stand up and run surveys inside and outside our games to capture player preferences (e.g., “rank your favorite shoe brands,” character/feature/creator affinity). Build a reusable question bank, sample by cohort, and partner with Analytics to join survey responses to anonymized telemetry for validation. Turn results into “player proof” one-pagers that guide partner selection, deal positioning, and creative direction
Creative & Campaign Insight: run rapid qual/quant content testing for trailers, animatics, key art, titles, and casting; provide simple go/no-go thresholds tied to recall, consideration, and talkability. Generate “message maps” (what to say/show, what to avoid) that travel globally or flag where localization is needed
Measure & Learn: design and run pre/post brand-lift studies around premieres, live experiences, and big collabs; partner with Marketing Analytics to connect survey deltas to player behavior
Research Ops: own vendor rosters, panels/communities (incl. youth compliance where relevant), study tagging, and an insights library that’s searchable for E&P, Game teams, and partners
Broader Analytics + Synthesis: partner with our analytics and data teams to create dashboards, aggregated analysis of our player data, and synthesize an overall cohesive view of our players for E&P initiatives
What We’re Looking For
Background: 10+ years in entertainment insights (studio/streamer) doing audience research, creative testing, etc for tentpoles/series; experience with character / world-driven IP is key. Adjacent experience in gaming insights is a plus, not a must
Methods: fluency across quant & qual (survey design, segmentation, lift studies, ethnography/IDIs), plus social/cultural listening; comfortable synthesizing into crisp narratives for key stakeholders
Creator & Culture Savvy: strong intuition for internet culture, creators, fandom communities, and how cultural sparks translate into audience growth and earned media
Collaborative by Default: thrives in small, high-ownership, cross-functional environments; works seamlessly with colleagues spanning Analytics, Entertainment & Partnerships, Game Teams, Regional Marketing & Comms/PR
Nice to Have: experience with games and gamers, youth research, global sampling/localization, building reusable research tooling (panels, templates, benchmarks), and data analytics (SQL ,cohort analysis, dashboards, etc).
What This Role is NOT: performance marketing modeling, media mix modeling, campaign analytics, marketing data science
Work Style & Travel Expectations
Hybrid in Los Angeles: this role is based out of Los Angeles, with an expectation of being onsite up to 2 days per week to collaborate closely with our Entertainment and Partnerships team, participate in creative working sessions, and connect in-person with partners and peers
Travel & Work Style: this is a globally connected role. You should be comfortable with both domestic and international travel (10~20%) to meet with Supercell teams in Helsinki and around the world — as well as calls with partner teams in different time zones
Why You’ll Love it Here
This isn’t just a research role—it’s your chance to be the insight engine behind Supercell’s biggest franchise moments. Embedded with E&P in Los Angeles, you’ll generate the culture and audience insights that power decisions that shape shows, partnerships, live experiences, and how our worlds show up beyond the game. Your work will help guide what we make, who we partner with, and how we measure impact — directly supporting our games and the long-term health of our franchises
If you’re excited by entertainment, fandom, and turning qual/quant into crisp, high-conviction guidance, you’ll thrive here. You’ll help millions of players and new fans discover and fall in love with our games, worlds, and characters — and see your insights come to life in culture
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000 – $234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
