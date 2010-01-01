We’re looking for an Esports Tech Engineer to join the team behind Supercell’s esports & developer platforms.
This role is ideal for someone who loves building tools for passionate fans, thrives in cross-functional environments, and knows how to bring clarity to complex technical ecosystems. You’ll help shape how our players experience esports – from tournament participation to developer APIs – by taking ownership of the systems and services that power these experiences. Our ideal candidate is someone who has been in technical roles and is looking to move more into a project management role.
As part of the Community & Esports Tech team, you’ll lead the development of key services used by players, creators, tournament organizers, and our internal esports team. You’ll work across a variety of web-based products — including our Developer Portal & API’s, In-game Tournament Hub, and Event Platform — and ensure they're stable, scalable, and delightful to use.
This is a rare opportunity to work at the intersection of game development, live events, and community tools. You’ll be part of a team that deeply values autonomy, impact, and passion for games.
Responsibilities
Take ownership of our web-based esports services – from developer APIs to tournament platforms.
Act as the bridge between internal game teams, esports operations, and external partners.
Help unify and streamline multiple esports-related web platforms into a cohesive product suite.
Manage and improve the Developer Website experience, ensuring accurate documentation and accessibility for creators and developers.
Oversee the API distribution strategy to trusted third parties and ensure proper usage for live events.
Guide the development of our Event Platform in collaboration with external agencies to meet the future needs of Supercell’s esports.
Support the internalization and evolution of the Tournament Hub product, bringing it closer to Supercell's core tech and design standards.
Collaborate with Supercell X to integrate esports into Supercell’s web presence and brand.
Proactively collect feedback from users and stakeholders and translate it into actionable improvements.
Help define the long-term vision for esports web services at Supercell.
Requirements
Proven experience in leading or guiding developers, contractors, and consultants across organizations.
Hands-on experience with modern web development technologies (JavaScript, Node.js, HTML/CSS, SQL, serverless functions).
Solid understanding of content management systems and delivering web services to a global audience.
Familiarity with modern cloud architecture, preferably on AWS.
Experience managing web-based APIs and developer platforms.
Strong communication and coordination skills – comfortable navigating both technical and non-technical conversations.
Ability to identify risks early, communicate clearly, and drive resolution.
Comfortable working independently in a fast-moving environment with many parallel responsibilities.
A genuine passion for games, esports, and the communities around them.
Entrepreneurial mindset – resourceful, self-starting, and comfortable wearing many hats.
Bonus points
Experience with live event technologies or broadcast graphics workflows.
Interest in competitive gaming or previous experience in esports.
Familiarity with open developer ecosystems or building tools for external creators.
