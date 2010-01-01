Film/TV Production Manager
At Supercell, our dream is to create memorable worlds that inspire and entertain hundreds of millions of players. Now, we’re bringing those worlds to life on screen. We are looking for a Production Manager, Film & TV to join our Entertainment & Partnerships team and help shepherd our franchises into animated and live-action productions that are as bold, authentic, and player-first as our games.
This role is perfect for a hands-on production pro who thrives in animation, has a sharp eye for detail, and can balance creative ambition with production reality. You’ll work with top-tier studios, storytellers, and partners, ensuring Supercell’s creative voice shines through every frame—whether it’s on the big screen, a streamer, or a short-form campaign.
What You’ll Do
Own Top-to-Bottom Production Oversight: Manage day-to-day production for animated and live-action projects, from development through post, ensuring timelines, budgets, and creative standards are met.
Bridge Strategy & Execution: Work across film, TV, and marketing pipelines, bringing both indie resourcefulness and studio-scale rigor to productions.
Animation Production Leadership/Expertise: Establish and track production schedules, workflows, and milestones, collaborating closely with the development team, directors, producers, and vendor studios.
Collaborate Across Teams: Partner with internal game teams, marketing, and external production partners to align storytelling, brand integrity, and Supercell’s creative goals.
Problem-Solve in Real Time: Anticipate challenges, build scenarios, and pivot quickly to keep projects moving forward without compromising quality.
Bring the Supercell Spirit to Hollywood: Represent Supercell’s player-first mindset in conversations with studios, vendors, and talent.
Who You Are
Experienced Production Leader: We are looking for an experienced Production Leader with 8+ years of proven success in film and/or television production, with a strong track record in animation (experience on either the studio or vendor side). This role requires not just a manager but a true thought partner—someone who challenges the status quo and brings forward smarter, more effective ways of working.
Production Nerd at Heart: Skilled at budgets, schedules, and pipelines, but also strategic enough to see the bigger picture.
Industry Fluent: Deep network in the entertainment industry, with the ability to work fluidly across studios, vendors, and creative teams.
Creative Problem-Solver: Thrive in ambiguity and adapt to change while keeping multiple moving parts aligned.
Collaborative & Independent: Collaborative & Independent: This role requires someone who can operate as a self-sufficient producer—an “army of one.” There is no AP, no coordination team, and no one else drafting budgets or handling logistics for you. You must be able to independently manage the full scope of production responsibilities, from planning and budgeting through execution and delivery. At the same time, you should be equally comfortable working across teams, ensuring alignment between creative vision, strategy, and execution. Success in this role means knowing when to push forward solo and when to bring others into the process to maximize impact.
Mentor & Team Builder: Known for uplifting colleagues and creating a positive, productive environment.
Passionate About Storytelling: Love for animation, comedy, and bringing character-driven worlds to life.
What Success Looks Like
3 Months: Successfully onboarded, aligned with key projects, and established production schedules for upcoming deliverables.
6 Months: Delivered measurable progress on Supercell’s film/TV initiatives—balancing creative goals with production efficiency.
12 Months: Built trusted partnerships across internal teams and external studios, with projects hitting milestones on time and within budget.
Why You’ll Love It Here
At Supercell, we believe in small, independent teams with maximum ownership. You’ll have the freedom and trust to take risks, move quickly, and build something groundbreaking in the entertainment space. We keep our teams lean and our ambitions high, which means every role here makes a massive impact.
This role is based in Los Angeles, CA, close to key industry partners, with frequent travel to San Francisco and Helsinki to collaborate with our global teams. While travel may vary by role, employees should anticipate up to 25% travel.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000 – $234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Los Angeles, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Los Angeles is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.