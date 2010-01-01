Financial Accountant
Supercell is super in many ways. One of them is our Finance team and now we’re looking for another Super to join our finance cell.
In this role, you’ll dive into multiple areas of accounting, from invoices all the way to financial statements. You’ll also get to work with several of our entities, including smaller subsidiaries around the world. But don’t worry, you won’t be doing it alone. We’re a collaborative team that’s always there to back each other up.
Beyond accounting, you’ll play a key role in our day-to-day global cash operations and treasury function. From euros to dollars to wons, you’ll help keep our payments flowing effortlessly worldwide.
This is a role where you’ll find variety, enjoy real independence, and make a difference by improving how we work. If that sounds like your kind of challenge: apply now and join the team!
Responsibilities
Accounting for our two real estate companies
Accounting for our Finnish investment entity, which consists of majority-owned subsidiaries, associate companies, and different types of minority investments
Accounting for some of our smaller foreign subsidiaries
Participating in cash management and treasury operations
Requirements
Solid accounting experience and passion for debits and credits
Investment or real estate accounting background and IFRS knowledge are a strong plus
Genuine interest in investments and cash management
Enthusiasm for tools, systems, and making processes better
Independence, willingness to learn, and a proactive mindset
Curiosity for global business, currencies, and different accounting rules
Fluency in English and Finnish or Swedish
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.