Franchise Brand Marketer
At Supercell, our games have been downloaded billions of times and are beloved by countless players around the world. But we’re building toward something bigger: enduring global franchises that live not just in games, but across entertainment, partnerships, products, and culture.
Our Entertainment & Partnerships (E&P) team is at the forefront of this evolution — expanding the reach and emotional depth of Supercell’s worlds through content, collaborations, and cultural storytelling. From film & television, to physical products, to platform-scale brand campaigns and immersive live experiences, our ambition is to make our worlds and characters feel vibrant and alive — on store shelves, at the multiplex, and in culture.
We’re seeking a Franchise Brand Marketer to shape and steer brand marketing across the entertainment efforts (from large to small) outside our games. This role will be responsible for all brand marketing strategy and execution across E&P’s slate — crafting the narrative platform, setting the creative bar in partnership with our creative team, partnering with our game team brand marketers, and delivering best-in-class campaigns that earn attention, build relevance, and unlock long-term brand value.
You won’t just be supporting initiatives — you’ll be helping define how Supercell’s IPs show up in the world.
What You’ll Do
Own Brand Marketing Across E&P: Lead strategy and execution for all brand marketing campaigns emerging from E&P — from content launches to platform campaigns to fandom activations.
Architect Creative Platforms: Develop and scale creative ideas that travel across beats, regions, channels, and media — in partnership with internal teams and external agencies.
Steward the Brand: Ensure Supercell’s worlds are expressed with coherence, authenticity, and creative ambition across all surfaces — visual, tonal, and narrative.
Drive Cross-Functional Integration: Collaborate deeply with Game Teams, Comms, Media, Community, and Regional Marketing to bring unified stories to life.
Turn Insight into Action: Leverage cultural signals, fan behaviors, and player data to inform brand strategy and campaign decision-making
What We’re Looking For
10+ years of brand marketing experience on global entertainment franchises (games, streaming, toys, film/TV, etc.)
Minimum 3 years client-side experience
Experience leading brand campaigns that span multiple channels — creative, media, influencer, product, content
Strong creative instincts — with experience developing big ideas and managing top-tier creative agencies
Comfortable operating in fast-moving, cross-functional environments — able to navigate ambiguity with optimism, flexibility, and a bias toward clarity and action
Confident operator across teams, timelines, and workstreams — capable of steering complex projects with multiple stakeholders
Strategic thinker with the taste, ambition, and humility to help build something new
Work Style & Travel Expectations
Hybrid in Los Angeles: This position must be based in the Los Angeles area. This is a hybrid role with an expectation of at least 2 days per week working onsite for collaboration, creative sessions, and in-person meetings with partners and teams.
Global Travel (~25%): This is a globally connected role. You should be comfortable with international travel (~25%) to meet with Supercell teams in Helsinki and beyond, attend major industry and fan events, and collaborate closely with regional marketing teams, creative partners, and media agencies across key markets..
Why You’ll Love It Here
This isn’t a typical brand marketing role. You’ll be part of a small, high-ownership team helping define what Supercell’s IP can become beyond the games — across platforms, media, and culture. You’ll have the chance to build brand systems that don’t just support one campaign, but set a new bar for everything that follows. If you’re excited by high-stakes creative, cultural resonance, and a long runway to build… we’d love to meet you.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $195,000 – $292,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Los Angeles, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Los Angeles is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.