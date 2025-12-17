Head of Creative Studio (Marketing)
At Supercell, we believe that great marketing starts with great creative – ideas that spark emotion, make players smile, and feel true to our games.
We’re looking for a Head of Creative Studio to build and grow our in-house marketing creative team: a small, passionate group of marketing artists, editors, designers, and producers who craft the stories the world sees beyond our games.
You’ll inspire this team to do their best work – creating beautiful, effective, and surprising marketing that celebrates our players and our worlds. We want a nimble, high-quality, high-velocity creative setup that empowers talented people, removes unnecessary layers, and lets great ideas come to life quickly.
This role is about raising the creative bar while keeping things fast, collaborative, and efficient – working seamlessly with both internal talent and external partners to help our game teams and central marketing deliver amazing, world-class work.
What You'll Be Doing
Lead and grow a multidisciplinary creative organization across UA & gameplay capture, visual design and animation, art direction, and production – empowering teams to deliver bold, high-quality work that elevates our games.
Work closely with game teams and marketing leadership to define how our games show up creatively, ensuring storytelling across platforms remains distinct, resonant, and faithful to each game’s identity.
Partner with production to build the conditions for great creativity, ensuring teams have clear priorities, the right tools, and a workflow that supports experimentation without unnecessary complexity.
Collaborate deeply with game marketing, UA, community, partnerships, international marketing, comms, and brand to ensure creative aligns with strategic goals, cultural context, and performance needs globally.
Expand the studio’s impact through exceptional external partners – cultivating a roster of agencies, directors, animators, and specialists who complement and enhance our in-house capabilities.
Partner with game and marketing leads to connect creative ambition, strategic intent, and player insight – aligning on objectives while uncovering opportunities that spark strong, culturally relevant, and commercially meaningful creative idea
Build and nurture a culture of trust, curiosity, and creative excellence, where people feel safe to explore ideas and take risks.
What You Have
You’re a creative leader who measures success by the greatness of others – cultivating an environment where ideas flow freely, egos stay low, and creativity thrives through trust and shared ownership.
You’ve led multidisciplinary creative teams and know how to blend storytelling, craft, audience insight, and performance thinking into work that truly resonates.
You move seamlessly between vision and execution – shaping big creative directions while also rolling up your sleeves to solve problems, give thoughtful feedback, and unblock the day-to-day.
You understand mobile games, digital culture, and player communities, and you’re always seeking the emotional connection that makes people care about our worlds.
You’re collaborative, humble, and insight-driven, working hand-in-hand with creative, marketing, and game teams and using data as inspiration to help ideas grow, not limit them
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in London or Helsinki. The Creative Studio team members are located in many of our global studios, Helsinki, London, Seoul, San Francisco.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
