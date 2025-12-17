Head of Marketing Development
At Supercell, every game team operates like its own startup – small, independent, and united by the ambition to create games that players love for years. Marketing at Supercell follows the same philosophy: player-first, insight-driven, creatively brave, and built on deep trust in teams.
The Head of Marketing Development helps our teams turn their ideas into reality – whether that’s a new mobile game looking for its first fans, an emerging title gaining momentum, a legacy game exploring fresh growth opportunities, a project testing PC or console publishing, or a creative experiment that might evolve into something completely new.
This role shapes how Supercell grows early-stage games, how we use insights to guide decision-making, and how we develop world-class marketing talent and craft. You’ll lead teams focused on Emerging Games, New Games, Media Strategy, and Marketing Excellence, ensuring every Supercell project no matter its stage, can reach, engage, and grow the right audience in ways that feel true to our games and our players.
This role is about building the future of marketing at Supercell, shaping how we discover, develop, and empower the next generation of great marketing ideas, campaigns, and people.
What You'll Be Doing
Build and lead a high-performing team that accelerates the growth of new and emerging games, supporting Supercell’s values and independent team model.
Shape and evolve Supercell’s marketing development strategy across new, emerging, and legacy titles – ensuring every game has the right foundations for healthy, long-term growth.
Bring sharp market, audience, and competitive insight into game positioning, creative direction, and go-to-market planning to strengthen strategic decision-making.
Enable effective experimentation by helping teams test creative ideas, validate audiences, and explore marketing models – from early concept exploration to structured soft-launch testing.
Support the expansion into new categories and platforms (e.g., PC & Console) by partnering across publishing, product, and community teams to deliver cohesive cross-platform experiences.
Champion creative innovation and craft development across Supercell – fostering shared learning, improving marketing capabilities, and supporting initiatives that help marketers grow.
Cultivate a culture that balances creative ambition with commercial clarity, translating both brand and performance insights into actionable, player-first guidance for teams.
What You Have
A seasoned marketing leader with 10+ years of experience building and scaling campaigns for games or entertainment IPs – ideally across mobile, PC, or console.
Equally strategic and creative – as comfortable shaping high-level marketing frameworks as you are diving into the details of a campaign or creative brief.
Passionate about helping small, creative teams succeed, with a deep belief that great marketing starts with understanding players, not just plans.
Experienced in brand and media strategy, with curiosity for new formats, channels, and ways to connect with players globally.
An inspiring people leader and mentor – someone who develops talent, builds confidence, and helps others grow through trust, collaboration, and real projects.
Collaborative and humble, thriving in an environment where influence comes from ideas and relationships, not hierarchy.
Driven by curiosity – about games, culture, audiences, and the evolving ways players discover and fall in love with what we create.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki or London. The team members and key internal stakeholders and based in all of our global studios, so to be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
