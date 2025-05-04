This is your chance to grow as a global Influencer Marketing Professional as Supercell launches a brand-new Intern role at their Helsinki office.
As an Influencer Marketing Intern, you’ll work closely with senior team members from our central marketing and live games’ marketing teams to develop our influencer marketing. You’ll get to build global influencer campaigns and partnerships with in-house tools & resources. You’ll learn a lot about executing global influencer campaigns for multiple games, recruiting and maintaining relationships with influencers, from nanos to macros and games to lifestyle.
Key responsibilities
Assist building concise influencer marketing briefs for the in-house sourcing and inspiring creative briefs for the influencers
Maintain templates and archive of briefs & campaign reports
Help scan, source and evaluate influencers on an in-house platform for campaigns based on campaign & partnership briefs
Help to negotiate (pricing, assets and timeline) and coach influencers in campaigns (brand guidelines, IP usage, CTA’s, links)
Support in influencer relationship management
Assist reporting and analysing influencer campaigns
Follow, analyse and report influencer marketing trends
What makes you a great fit
You're not just interested in influencer marketing—you get it. Whether it’s TikTok or Reddit trends, creator stats or campaign KPIs, you’re curious about how influencer content performs across different cultures and platforms. You’ve already done some influencer marketing as a marketer, and you have a commercial mindset. You’re hands-on, analytical, and excited to work closely with a senior team to help shape what in-house influencer marketing at Supercell looks like globally. You are also genuinely interested in self-development and have an improvement mindset.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in relevant field or studying towards such a degree
Some experience in influencer marketing
Previous experience working in an office environment
Excellent MS office skills and/or relevant Google workspace tools
Solid communication skills in English
Ability to work effectively in a rapidly changing, creative environment
Great organizational skills, reliable and attention to detail
Sleeves up & hands on attitude. We don’t have any spectators here
Please note that you need to have the ability to work in Finland: citizenship, residency or permit, including a Finnish tax card. Unfortunately we do not offer any relocation support for this position.
Considered as plus
Familiarity with any influencer marketing platforms
Skills in other languages like German, Spanish or Portuguese
Why you will love it at Supercell
You’ll be offered a chance to grow as an influencer marketing professional as well as get an insider view into a global mobile games company
You’ll get to work with a really nice bunch of people that do everything to make sure that you feel at home at Supercell and that you are set up for success!
You'll get to collaborate with people from all over the world and be part of global influencer marketing initiatives
You’ll be given both freedom and responsibility, including flexible working hours and the possibility to work remotely from time to time
All in all Supercell will offer you everything that you need to succeed in your role - the rest is up to you!
Practicalities and how to apply
This is a full-time, fixed-term, and paid traineeship, preferably starting in early summer 2025 and lasting 6 months. The specific start and end dates are negotiable. You’ll work onsite at Supercell HQ in Jätkäsaari with an occasional remote work option. The position may also include international travel.
Submit your application through Atalent here the latest on May 4th 2025 end of the day EEST.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)