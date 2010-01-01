IT Support Intern
Supercell is now looking for an IT Support Intern to join their highly skilled but relaxed IT team in Helsinki.
The greatest thing the IT team knows is happy Supercellians, no matter where they are located. The team’s goal is to make things as easy as possible for all Supercell’s employees so that they can focus on the most important part: making awesome games! As an IT Support Intern you will be an essential part of making sure that everything runs smoothly for the 800+ passionate professionals at Supercell regarding all things related to IT. In this role, not one day is like another!
What will be on your to-do list, then?
Your main responsibilities as an IT Support Intern include
Assisting and supporting with different daily IT devices-based queries
Problem-solving together with the IT team
Organizing IT tools’ storages
IT devices’ order management
Installing and configuring workstations and operating systems
This position is ideal for a student in the final stages of their studies, a recent graduate, or someone looking to transition into a new career field. You love problem-solving and finding solutions even in the trickiest situations, and you do it with a flexible and patient attitude. You have a passion for all things related to IT devices, components, systems, and infrastructure - perhaps you have built your own computer at home! Basically, a hands-on approach and patience in a changing environment are amongst the most essential traits in this position.
Why you will love it at Supercell
If you love tech and games, Supercell is the place for you
You’ll get to work with a really skilled and nice bunch of people that do everything to make sure that you feel at home at Supercell and that you are set up for success!
You’ll be surrounded by an international work environment; you’ll hear chatter in different languages from all over the world around the office
You’ll be given both freedom and responsibility, including flexible working hours
You’ll get to work with the newest tools and technologies. Supercell will offer you everything that you need to succeed in your role - the rest is up to you!
What Supercell requires from you
Good skills with computer components and mobile devices, including an understanding of the functionality and troubleshooting of computer components such as RAM, motherboards, GPUs, SSDs, HDDs, and more
Skills with Windows - You are proficient with Windows 10 and 11, including installation, feature management and utilizing built in tools to troubleshoot issues
Some previous work experience (e.g. summer job, internship)
A full working proficiency in English
What Supercell considers as an asset:
Relevant educational background (e.g. Information Technology, Computer Science)
Previous work experience in similar tasks (e.g. IT Support)
Skills with Mac
Knowledge of mobile device management
Other language skills, such as Finnish
A genuine interest in games (experience of Supercell’s games is a big plus!)
Practicalities
This is a full-time and fixed-term internship preferably from November till May. In this position you will be employed directly to Supercell. The role will be located in Helsinki and requires working in the office for at least 4 days a week. Please note that you need to have a valid work permit in Finland. Unfortunately we do not offer any relocation support for this position.
Not sure if you should apply? Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed.
You can apply for the position by sending us your CV and application letter by the latest 7th of September via aTalent’s career portal. Please also mention your salary request and the earliest possible starting date in your application documents. Please apply for the position soon as we are actively reviewing applications throughout the application period and processing them in the order they are received.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)