At Supercell, our cloud infrastructure powers games played by hundreds of millions of monthly players. To keep our cloud operations scalable, efficient and cost-effective, we are looking for a FinOps Specialist to take ownership of our Cloud financials.
You’ll help us understand, optimize, and forecast cloud spend—working at the intersection of engineering, finance, business and cloud vendors. Your insights will drive smarter decision-making, balancing performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency in our cloud environments. If navigating the business and technical realms of the cloud excites you as much as gaming does, this role could be a perfect fit!
As a FinOps Specialist, you’ll take ownership of tracking cloud expenditures, forecasting costs, and identifying opportunities for optimisation. You’ll work with cost data—analyzing it, visualizing it, and turning it into dashboards, reports, tools and insights that support our teams. You’ll collaborate with internal teams to promote cost transparency and cloud efficiency while working directly with cloud providers in everything from regular cadence calls to large contract negotiations. This role offers a chance to make a tangible impact across our business, balancing innovation with fiscal responsibility.
Responsibilities:
Work closely with with Game, Tech, Finance and Business teams to ensure efficient cloud usage and cost transparency
Monitor and analyse cloud costs across multiple providers (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud, Tencent Cloud)
Build dashboards, alerts and tools to help understand and optimize cloud usage for technical and non-technical audiences
Identify and implement cloud cost optimization strategies, such as utilising commitment-based discounts, rightsizing and removing idle resources
Participate in managing vendor relationships, negotiating contracts, and collaboration to ensure we’re getting the best value from our cloud providers
Enhance our cost allocation methods to provide the company and teams a clear view of cloud expenses
Provide financial forecasting for cloud usage for company and team-level forecasts
Check and approve invoices, ensuring correct billed amounts and cost allocation
Requirements:
3+ years of experience in financial analysis, cloud operations or a comparable role
Past experience in vendor management and negotiating contracts
Experience with building dashboards in Business Intelligence tools such as Tableau
Proficient in querying data with SQL
Strong analytical and financial modelling skills, with the ability to turn data into actionable insights
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively across cross-functional teams
A knack for prioritizing tasks in a fast-paced environment
Nice-to-Haves:
Familiarity with cloud platforms and their diverse pricing models (e.g. AWS, Google Cloud, Tencent Cloud)
Certification in AWS Cloud Practitioner, Google Cloud Digital Leader or equivalent work experience
Familiarity with FinOps principles and best practices
Experience in managing large cloud budgets and driving cost optimization initiatives.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
