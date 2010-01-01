Marketing Artist, Senior Graphic Designer, APAC

Per Supercell's mission statement, “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever,” we want to create games that people play and remember for years.
Every day, an astounding (and growing) number of players play Supercell's games: Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Boom Beach, and Squad Busters and the marketing artist’s role is to ensure we continue to engage and enrich our current players and encourage new players to join in on this journey.
To make these six live games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with high quality. Meeting the quality bar is extremely important to achieve our goal, as stated above, which is to make the best games that are played by millions, enjoyed for years, and remembered forever. With the spirit of ONE global marketing team, we reach our players across the globe with engaging experiences of our games, delivering marketing initiatives that transcend the digital platform. Such an approach requires everyone on a team to play multiple roles, and Marketing Artist: Senior Graphic Designer at Supercell is not an exception.
Our APAC regional office is now looking for Marketing Artist: Senior Graphic Designer with an intrinsic understanding of visual branding, visual communication, IP, and marketing art in general who will create a wide range of creatives with a focus on the development of the high-quality visual assets to build and strengthen Supercell games’ brand identity and art style to better connect and interact with our players.
About the Role
As our Marketing Artist: Senior Graphic Designer with a focus on a visual aspect of our marketing works, you will play a core role in the marketing creative team that plans and creates visual assets that delivers the key message of our marketing initiatives out-of-game to showcase our games, characters, the universe, and brand to the millions of current and to-be players in the World.
Our ideal candidate is someone with technical expertise who LOVES to get their hands dirty with delivering the high quality marketing assets AND also relishes managing external partners and providing guidance and insight.
We are not looking for just any graphic designer, but we're looking for a unique individual with a wide-ranging understanding of everyday social fabric: from pop culture to gamers/gaming culture to various fandoms (K-Pop, J-Pop, fashion, etc.) to offline print & publishing and more with an ability to discern and appreciate cultural differences and diversity. Someone that can create work that resonates with millions of our current and future players, from players in APAC to those in their 10s to 40s and more.
Responsibilities
Lead the design direction and be one of the gatekeepers for our visual standard in APAC.
Work closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to ensure that the visual identity is in line with the global marketing strategy
Be an integral part of the marketing team and work closely with the different game teams
Help to evaluate, select, and manage our roster of external creative vendors - Art Direction
Utilize metrics and a user-oriented mindset to drive design decisions and tests
Developing cross-channel marketing campaign concepts
Keep on top of current trends for mobile gaming and popular culture
Requirements
5-10 years on a marketing art team with at least 1 year in Art Director/Lead role
Knowledge and appreciation for the ‘Supercell art style’
Experience with graphic design, layout, typography
Open-mindedness and willingness to experience and tackle different and various types of art styles and graphic designs.
Give detailed feedback and communicate art/design direction between internal teams and external partners
Strong understanding of best marketing practices for the Korean market
Experience with A/B testing and performance marketing strongly desired
To be able to succeed, you need to be a strong team player, passionate, committed and in general an autonomous person with a high level of initiative and energy
Game industry experience is a plus
Knowledge and experience in 2D motion graphic and video editing is an extra plus
Knowledge and experience in 3D is an extra plus
Working fluency English (at minimum), Korean language skills a huge bonus, extra points for Japanese language skills (but not required)
Online portfolio and/or demo reel is required and must be included with the application
*Art Test is required(10 days) – Between 1st ~ 2nd round of interview
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Seoul, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Seoul is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.