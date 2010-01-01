Marketing Producer, Hay Day

This is your opportunity to work with a great team on one of the greatest farming simulator games in history, and continue to bring joy to the millions of players that enjoy our beloved game so much!
We are looking for a Marketing Producer for Hay Day to bring operational excellence to our Marketing team. Step into the heart of a new global marketing organization, where you'll engage with the iconic game Hay Day captivating millions of dedicated gamers worldwide. We're looking for a highly structured and organised collaborator who takes full ownership of their projects, to realize the team’s creative visions.
You will work very closely with the Marketing Artist & Brand Marketing for all marketing initiatives, strategy, execution, and production for our live and new games. This role requires strong project management expertise, with high attention to details - in reality this means being on top of operational marketing activities and key deliverables at all times. You are a strong communicator, who takes ownership and is passionate about our games and is continuously striving for better performance.
Responsibilities
Project & vendor management for our creative asset production pipelines
Responsible for the process, schedule and quality aspects of the art development and marketing pipelines, including establishing the framework, capacity planning, resource management and budget
Close collaboration with Marketing Art Owner & Game art team to help define strategies and execute against content milestones and key deliverables
Work with leadership Driving the creative production from end to end on LiveOps art for platforms & in game pop-ups
Close collaboration with LiveOps & Product Marketing manager on needs for LiveOps art, CRM creatives & copy
Uploading assets (static and copy) for event cards on App Store and Google Play Store
Invoicing and budget management
Conduct quality checks on marketing materials to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance with brand standards
Ensure we have the best organisational structure, processes and practices that allow our partners to produce high-quality artwork efficiently, on time and within budget
Requirements
Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-moving complex, agile environment with the ability to work independently and on a project basis
Extensive knowledge of marketing production, project management, outsourcing, able to understand and manage production pipelines end-to-end
Strong organizational skills, with the ability to collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners
Great attention to detail, strong verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to convey thoughts clearly and logically
Proven art production experience within gaming or similar creative industries
Excellent domain of English language
Currently based in Helsinki or open to relocation
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.