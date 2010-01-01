Monetization Manager, Hay Day
Grow Revenue, Cultivate Joy—Help Millions Thrive in Hay Day!
We’re looking for a Monetization Manager to join the Hay Day team and be part of an exciting growth journey of the best rural lifestyle fantasy game. You’ll take ownership of key monetization systems—from events, offers to progression mechanics—and ensure they deliver both business impact and a joyful experience for millions of players.
This is a unique opportunity to work on an iconic mobile title and directly shape how it is operated and enjoyed every day.
At Hay Day, we believe that commercial success and outstanding player experience go hand-in-hand. As part of the game team, you’ll drive growth by maintaining a sharp focus on performance, tuning systems for operational excellence, and always putting the player first.
You’ll leverage game data, player feedback, and market insights to fine-tune current monetization strategies and design new ones. You’ll also collaborate closely with product, design, and analytics to turn strategy into compelling in-game features and offers. From high-level KPIs to initiative-specific deep dives, you'll track performance and use data to inform every decision.
Responsibilities
Own, plan and execute on all in-game and Supercell Store offers, constantly delivering to meet players’ expectations and needs while following company business goals.
Develop new monetization strategies that align with the motivations and behaviors of millions of players, across all stages of their player journey.
Define, set up, and test new player segmentations across various offer types to further improve player experience and level up offer performance.
Understanding the user journey, leverage player insights to curate offers that drive highest conversion
Track and evaluate results of your efforts on a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis to ensure positive uplift in both the short and long term.
Constantly A/B test new content and offers, analyzing if they resulted in the desired outcome and to inform future experiments.
Identify new features and tools required to further improve monetization efforts of your game, and coordinate their development with relevant stakeholders.
Collaborate with Live Ops Manager, Economy Managers, and Game Analysts to assure the monetization efforts for your game are contributing to long term success and have a positive impact on player experience.
Requirements
At least 3 years of experience in free-to-play mobile games
Extensive knowledge of monetization strategies and trends within the free-to-play business model
Prior experience planning and operating in-app offers in a live game, with a strong track record of achieving targeted business goals
Good understanding of economy and monetization design, as well as of engagement drivers in live service games.
Passionate about games monetization, with keen interest in business models including in-app purchases, ad monetization, and subscriptions.
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making.
Constantly looking for new experiments and ways to improve performance, with the ability to make data driven decisions and recommendations.
Comfortable taking calculated risks, learning and sharing the lessons learned.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.