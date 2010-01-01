Office Operations Lead
We’re looking for an Office Operations Lead to head up our Office Operations team in Helsinki. This role is all about making sure our offices run smoothly every single day and creating an environment where our teams can focus on what they do best, building great games.
You’ll lead and develop the Office Operations team while working closely with the wider Office Experience crew to keep Supercell’s workplace world-class.
This role is about guiding and supporting a capable team, ensuring clarity, collaboration, and a great working environment. You’ll need to balance strategic oversight with a good understanding of day-to-day operations, staying close enough to the work to know what matters most, while empowering the team to make things happen.
Key Responsibilities:
Team Leadership:
Guide, support, and energise the Office Operations team, creating an environment of trust, collaboration, and growth. Lead with empathy and fairness, helping the team feel supported, clear, and confident in their direction.
Daily Operations:
Own the smooth running of all office services, from reception to food and beverage, cleaning, and more. You’re part of the action, ready to jump in, help out, and make sure everything runs like clockwork. Stay close enough to understand day-to-day realities while keeping focus on the bigger picture.
Facility Management:
Keep our spaces functional, creative, and inspiring. Spot the small details that make the biggest difference. Experience in hospitality or facilities management is a plus, bringing valuable operational insight beyond gaming.
Service Excellence:
Champion high standards of hospitality and care. Create a space that feels welcoming and reflects Supercell’s culture, creative, fun, and built on trust.
Vendor & Partner Management:
Build and maintain strong, friendly relationships with our network of 70+ partners and vendors, from catering and cleaning to maintenance and supplies.
Contract & Budget Oversight:
Keep an eye on budgets, performance, and contracts for office services and facilities. Make smart decisions that balance efficiency, quality, and creativity. Support transparent, fair, and accountable use of resources.
Adaptability:
Things move fast here, so you’ll need to be comfortable with change, able to shift direction quickly, and help the team stay calm and supported through transitions.
Continuous Improvement:
Always look for ways to make things better. Gather feedback, anticipate needs, and test new ideas to improve how we run our spaces and services.
Collaboration:
Work closely with the Office Experience, Projects, and Security & Safety teams to make sure everything connects seamlessly across the wider workplace experience. Build strong relationships and communicate clearly to align goals and actions.
Strong experience in office/facility management or workplace operations.
Strong, people-first leadership skills, you know how to energise, inspire, and grow a team.
A true hands-on, proactive doer who loves being involved in the daily details.
Empathetic, steady, and adaptable under pressure, helping others feel supported through change.
Experience managing a big network of external partners and vendors.
Strong organisational and problem-solving skills with a positive, can-do mindset.
Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
Experience in a fast-paced, creative, or tech/gaming environment.
Passion for creating a workplace that reflects Supercell’s culture, built on trust, independence, and fun.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Take a peek at our spectacular Helsinki office, your future quest zone for snacks, smiles, and seamless operations!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.