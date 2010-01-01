Skip to content
London – onsite – full-time, permanent

People Operations Manager, UK

This is your chance to join our new People Ops team, working behind the scenes to help Supercell’s people thrive. As we continue to scale as an organisation, we're growing this team to ensure Supercell remains an even better place to work in the future. If you're excited about improving internal operations, enhancing the employee experience, and growing your expertise in people operations, we’d love to hear from you!

We’re looking for a detail-oriented and proactive People Ops Manager to help set up and run effective people operations in the UK and in our recently opened London studio while also supporting our global team in developing how we work across Supercell.

You will be the go-to person for all local People Operations in the UK, including benefits, insurances, local employment practices, and ways of working. You’ll support the full employee lifecycle, from onboarding to change management and offboarding, ensuring smooth local operations. Working closely with our People Partners and global People Ops team, you’ll help deliver a scalable, high-quality employee experience while contributing to global initiatives that shape how we work across Supercell. Your work will support and shape a connected, inclusive, and high-performing team environment in London and beyond.

 

Key Responsibilities

Local People Operations & Employee Support

  • Act as the local point of contact for all UK employees regarding benefits, policies, processes, and People-related support.

  • Keep People records and relevant People systems up to date.

  • Support with onboarding logistics and inductions

  • Support employees relocations to/from UK and work visa renewals 

Benefits, Perks & Compliance

  • Create and develop employee life cycle policies and procedures (such as leaves) aligned with UK and Supercell policies

Together with Supercell’s Total Rewards team, drive the annual renewal and tracking of UK Perks & Benefits

Team & Global Collaboration

  • Curate UK-specific surveys, pulse checks, discussion forums and engagement touch points, highlighting any key risks or wins.

  • Collaborate with UK Finance, Admin and Office teams to deliver excellent employee experience

  • Collaborate with Global People and People Ops team with shared initiatives that focus on improving workflows and processes across Supercell


Requirements

  • Previous experience in People Operations or HR in a fast-paced, international setting

  • Strong understanding of UK employment law, benefits, and local HR practices 

  • Hands-on experience building and running employee lifecycle operations (on-boarding, changes, off-boarding etc) 

  • Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to manage multiple processes simultaneously

  • Familiarity with HR systems and handling day-to-day people operations tasks with accuracy and efficiency

  • Proven ability to collaborate effectively with other teams such as IT, Admin, Office, and Payroll to deliver smooth employee experiences

  • Familiarity with HR systems and confidence in handling day-to-day operations

  • Solid communication skills with the ability to convey messages and instructions in a simple, structured way

  • Comfortable with ambiguity and figuring out things quickly

  • Comfortable working with global People teams to align local practices with company-wide initiatives

  • Passion for games industry

What’s considered a plus

  • Previous experience in the gaming industry

Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More

You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More

You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More

This position is in London, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to London is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. 

Not sure if you should apply? 
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)



Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

