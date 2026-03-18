Platforms Manager
Supercell is looking for a senior platform leader to define and drive how we engage with the world’s most influential platforms.
As Platforms Lead, you will own Supercell’s company-level platform strategy across priority ecosystems, including Meta, TikTok, Discord, and emerging distribution partners. You will shape how our games are discovered, distributed, and supported beyond traditional paid media frameworks, ensuring we build long-term structural leverage with key partners.
This is a strategic leadership position responsible for defining our platform engagement model, influencing executive relationships, and unlocking opportunities that create a durable competitive advantage for Supercell and our players.
What You'll Be Doing
Define and Own Platform Strategy
Set Supercell’s company-level platform engagement strategy across priority ecosystems.
Identify where structural leverage exists across discovery, distribution, product integration, and ecosystem innovation.
Determine when formal joint business planning is strategically warranted and lead alignment across functions.
Lead Executive Platform Relationships
Own and lead executive-to-executive relationships with priority platforms.
Represent Supercell in senior strategic conversations and influence long-term roadmap alignment.
Ensure disciplined and unified company engagement with each partner.
Drive Structural Innovation
Define and prioritise platform-led innovation initiatives in collaboration with UA, Marketing, Community, and Product.
Champion early-access programs, first-to-market experiments, and ecosystem integrations aligned with game priorities.
Establish guardrails to ensure experimentation is disciplined, measurable, and strategically aligned.
Build Scalable Platform Operating Models
Establish company-wide frameworks for how we engage, evaluate, and prioritise platform opportunities.
Create clarity of ownership and reduce fragmentation across verticals.
Develop repeatable playbooks that scale across games and markets.
Explore Emerging Distribution & Ecosystem Expansion
Evaluate new distribution channels, alternative app stores, and ecosystem expansion opportunities.
Assess strategic and commercial viability and define entry approach at a company level.
What You Have
8+ years of senior experience in platform partnerships, ecosystem strategy, or business development.
Demonstrated experience leading executive-level relationships with major global platforms.
Proven ability to define strategy, not just execute within it.
Strong commercial judgment and experience in structuring complex partnership agreements.
Track record of influencing cross-functional stakeholders at senior levels.
Comfort operating in ambiguity and shaping direction in open space.
Deep interest in games, digital ecosystems, and platform economics.
Would be nice if you also had…
Experience with PC and console partner management at a senior level
What Success Looks Like
Within 12–18 months, you will have:
Defined and implemented Supercell’s company-level platform engagement model.
Strengthened executive alignment with priority platforms.
Delivered measurable player and strategic impact through early-access or structural platform initiatives.
Increased Supercell’s leverage and influence across key ecosystems.
Established scalable operating frameworks adopted across multiple games.
Where you’ll be
There will be Moderate travel required for the role:
Travel to regional offices in Europe, AMER, and APAC
Plus travel to partner HQs/points of contact
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.