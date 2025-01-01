Product Manager, LiveOps
We are looking for a hands-on Product Manager to help us to build the best LiveOps in the industry and enable our game teams to deliver world class experience to our players, whether they are slaying monsters or harvesting crops.
Would you be excited to be part of a team that provides a critical piece of technology to all of our games? If yes, then this is your chance to join and help the team to level up the live operability platform. As a Product Manager, you will play a key role in ensuring game teams have the tools to keep their games interesting for our players and on top of the leaderboards for years to come.
To thrive at Supercell, in our fast-paced environment, familiarity with technology and the gaming industry, an attitude that combines a high level of autonomy with teamwork is a must. You will work closely with both game and partner teams to support the development of a framework, service, and web-based application that enables Live Operations. Ideally you have experience of shaping the long-term future of central shared platforms and applications including gaming LiveOps tools. Doing this in a way that gets people excited about the future. Does this sound like you? Then hit the apply button!
What You'll Be Doing
Ensure our LiveOps capabilities enable industry defining player experiences.
Level up game teams productivity to provide new exciting content to our players
Create the LiveOps vision and roadmap together with the rest of the organisation.
Build strong relationships with internal and external teams, serving as the primary contact for alignment, capabilities, and requirements discussions.
Provide insights to help the team deliver the right solutions at the right time.
What You Have
Passion for games & the gaming industry.
Proven track record of defining and shipping world class products.
Experience aligning stakeholders with different needs and timelines.
Technical fluency - ability to have meaningful discussions with engineers.
Good communication skills and the ability to navigate ambiguous, fast-changing environments.
Passion for empowering teams through great internal products.
Self-driven, autonomous, and pragmatic personality and ability to make trade-offs independently.
Would Be Nice if You Also Had
Experience in project management
Experience working on LiveOps systems or developer productivity tools
Background in games, especially live-service or content-updated titles
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki and is not available as a remote opportunity. We strongly believe face-to-face interactions support a creative and fun work environment.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.