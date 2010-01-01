Senior Product Manager, Player Care
At Supercell, we make games that players play for a long time and remember forever! Hundreds of millions of players from across the globe play our games—and when it comes to ensuring players are safe, supported, and treated fairly, the challenges are both towering and crucial.
The Player Care Product Manager will be the lead blacksmith equipping us for this challenge. You will own the product roadmaps for two critical AI-driven products–and while these projects will take the majority of your capacity, your scope will extend beyond them as you shape and maintain a cohesive ecosystem of products that support the full Player Care mission.
You will collaborate with internal teams and external partners to develop and maintain cutting-edge tools and technologies that safeguard players, uphold fair play, and deliver exceptional support. This role requires a deep understanding of gaming ecosystems, disruptive behavior, and customer support systems, as well as a wholehearted desire to build environments and tools that empower players and the people who serve them.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the development and enhancement of products that support both T&S and PS:
Trust & Safety: filters, moderation tools, account investigation systems, cheat detection, and disruptive behavior monitoring.
Player Support: agent tooling, automation, genAI, and self-service solutions.
Act as the primary owner and advocate for your products, ensuring they address player needs and contribute to safe, fair, and supportive player experiences.
Develop and execute strategies that proactively address emerging threats to safety and fairness, while also tackling the most pressing support challenges players face.
Partner with engineering, analytics, Player Care, and game teams to prioritize and deliver initiatives across T&S and PS.
Define and maintain integrated product roadmaps for Player Care, ensuring alignment with the broader goals of the player experience and Supercell as a whole.
Communicate product plans, progress, and impact clearly to stakeholders across Supercell, building alignment and trust.
Work closely with both the T&S and PS teams (internal program managers, QA, L&D, data science, moderation partners, support vendors, etc.) to drive cohesion, fluidity, and efficiency across all efforts.
Monitor product performance, gather feedback, and drive continuous iteration and improvement across the portfolio.
Requirements:
Minimum 5 years of experience in product management, preferably in the tech or gaming industry.
Strong understanding of online gaming ecosystems, player behavior, and both disruptive and support-related challenges.
Demonstrated experience creating, owning, and scaling products.
Skilled at working cross-functionally to deliver high-impact outcomes.
Experience managing third-party relationships and partnerships.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.
Analytical mindset with the ability to use data to drive decision-making.
Familiarity with agile development methodologies and product management tools.
Passion for gaming and a commitment to creating safe, fair, and supportive experiences for players.
Nice to haves:
Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., computer science, product management, game design, or similar).
Experience with tools and technologies for player monitoring, moderation, cheat detection, and high-performance customer support.
Knowledge of industry regulations and standards related to player privacy, safety, and fair play.
Experience working globally and cross-culturally.
Strong empathy and understanding of player needs and concerns.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.