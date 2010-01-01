Senior Product Manager, Supercell ID

We are looking for an experienced Senior Product Manager to lead the direction for Supercell ID, an in-house identity platform that powers the player experience across all Supercell live games. You will own the product strategy and roadmap for Supercell ID, shaping our identity management and loyalty platform serving some of the biggest and most recognizable mobile games in the world.
You will work together with the whole Supercell X development team, to ensure an engaging player experience while taking into account the legal and regulatory requirements, across both our native in-app and web platform interactions.
Responsibilities
Own Supercell ID as a product - including product strategy, roadmap, product delivery and performance metrics. Collaborate with leadership, Supercell X development team, game teams and other internal stakeholders to get it just right.
Own, track and improve the key performance metrics of Supercell ID, work closely with your analytics counterpart to make data-informed decisions.
Collect insights and feedback from players as well as our game teams, to continuously identify opportunities to further improve the player experience.
Prioritize the roadmap for what’s most impactful for the players and the business, while taking into account the operational requirements of a large-scale platform product.
Requirements
Extensive prior experience in product management, with a strong track record of achieving targeted business goals.
Prior experience from a leading role in a large-scale consumer platform product is required (no prior professional experience in gaming is required, interest in gaming is expected).
Prior experience from both native mobile products and web-based products is required.
Proven strong commercial judgment with good quantitative and analytical skills, demonstrated impact via product changes to business metrics.
Able to work effectively and drive collaboration within a cross-functional development team including development, operations, design, analytics, marketing and other functions.
Constantly looking for ways to improve the product, with the ability to make high-quality data-informed decisions quickly.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.