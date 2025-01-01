Project Manager, China Business
We are looking for an experienced Project Manager to join our Business Development and Partnerships team. The team is eager to find the right person to join the squad! You’ll be a key part of both their and Supercell’s commitment to building sustainable business growth for our games in China – one of our most important markets.
In this role, you will focus on the day-to-day project management and coordination of our partnership with Tencent, who operates Supercell’s games in China. You will ensure smooth communication and collaboration across teams. It’s a two-way relationship that ideally creates learnings that can be shared with teams across the company. To drive results, you’ll collaborate very closely with various disciplines across publishing, operations, game development and other shared functions.
This is your opportunity to make an impact and play a role in providing Chinese players with the best gaming experiences in some of the most recognizable mobile games in the world.
What You’ll Be Doing
Manage the daily collaboration and projects for Supercell's China operations in close partnership with our local partner.
Manage a diverse portfolio of projects to facilitate collaboration and alignment between our partner and Supercell teams. This includes maintaining effective working relationships, and ensuring timely communication of updates.
Ensure partnership projects are well-tracked and progressing by refining processes, facilitating communication, prioritizing tasks, coordinating resources, and handling operational routines.
Contribute to global growth and elevate the business by applying insights and knowledge gained from Supercell's China operations and partnership.
Contribute to continuous business growth in China by enabling strong execution and partnership synergy between Tencent and Supercell.
What You Have
At least 6 years prior experience in project management, product management, and/or partnerships, preferably in gaming.
Proven experience in managing multi-stakeholder projects in an agile environment, with a focus on project planning, resourcing, prioritization, coordination, risk management and delivering results.
Prior experience of working in a multicultural environment and exceptional communication skills to act as a bridge.
Commercial sense and analytical mindset to identify opportunities to drive business impact across games and/or functions.
Fluent in both English and Mandarin.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.