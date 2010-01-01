Project Manager, Game Tech
We are looking for an experienced project manager to join our Game Tech organization. This role is pivotal in enabling the Game Tech organization on its transformation journey, by coordinating a wide range of on-going development initiatives, prioritizing cross-team initiatives and owning individual projects. Reporting to the Chief of Staff, you will play a key role in supporting the Chief of Staff in day-to-day responsibilities while also driving initiatives independently. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys working with technology with a wide range of projects, and can work autonomously.
Responsibilities
Program management (PMO): Own the program coordination of our on-going development program
Planning & Prioritization: Facilitate annual planning & prioritization process
Project Management: End-to-end ownership of individual projects & initiatives
Business impact analysis: Provide insights & analyses linking technology initiatives with business outcomes
Cross-Team Collaboration: Build strong relationships with internal teams to gather insights, facilitate alignment, and ensure smooth execution of initiatives
Requirements
Professional Background: 4+ years of experience in management consulting, investment banking, high-tech, or a similarly demanding environment that emphasizes strategic thinking and problem-solving
Deep interest in Gaming: Genuine enthusiasm for games & the gaming industry, with an understanding that goes beyond a surface-level interest. Ability to engage meaningfully with game teams and contribute valuable insights is essential.
Full Project Ownership: Demonstrated ability to independently manage complex projects from ideation to completion.
Analytical & Communication Skills: Exceptional analytical ability paired with strong written and verbal communication skills. Experience in creating high impact presentations using PowerPoint, Keynote, or similar tools.
Interpersonal & Relationship Skills: Proven track record of developing and maintaining collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders.
Experience and enthusiasm working in Tech: Willingness to dive deep into different technologies
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
