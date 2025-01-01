Project Manager, Live Ops and Monetization
We would like you to join our central live operations and monetization team as a Project Manager to support our game teams to drive performance improvement and build cross-game capabilities to ensure we learn and scale best practices most effectively. You collect and generate live operations and monetization insights, and turn them into action. You own and develop initiatives such as pricing and segmentation strategies and support game teams in implementing, monitoring and iterating.
In addition, you master driving strategic projects involving multiple stakeholders to ensure we level-up across the business. This is your opportunity to work on some of the most recognizable mobile games in the world and to contribute to Supercell and its games’ business goals.
What You'll Be Doing
Own Supercell’s pricing strategy and develop it together with game teams’ monetization managers.
Build and improve cross-game performance capabilities and best practice sharing, while supporting game teams to improve their performance KPIs.
Develop best practices to drive operational excellence in game teams.
Benchmark internal and external games; provide insight into the new trends especially in live operations and monetization mechanisms, and work directly with game teams’ stakeholders to find relevant use cases.
Build stronger partnerships with relevant stakeholders from app stores to research partners, to maximize actionable insights and data availability for our game teams.
Act as project manager for wide range of strategic initiatives related to live ops and monetization at Supercell.
What You Have
At least 5 years prior experience from product management, business development, management consulting, and/or project management.
Prior experience from live operations, monetization, and/or economy.
Exceptional project management, organization and prioritization skills. Desire and proven ability to take genuine ownership of projects to completion across a wide range of subjects.
Strong commercial sense and judgment with the ability to balance out short and long term business goals and quantify impact.
Advanced analytical skills and ability to turn data into actionable insights.
Ability to work effectively and drive collaboration between game teams and cross discipline game operations organization.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki or London. The key stakeholders for the role are located both in our Helsinki office and our London studio.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
