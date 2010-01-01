Senior 2D Character Artist, Brawl Stars

We are looking for an experienced Senior 2D Character Artist to join the Brawl Stars team and help bring exciting new Brawlers to life!
In this role, you will be at the heart of our art production, working closely with the Art Director, other artists, and the gameplay team to create characters that capture players' imaginations. Your primary focus will be on exploring and designing characters through turnarounds, color explorations, dynamic posing, and all necessary visual documentation to guide internal teams and external partners. A key part of your role will be ensuring these designs align with our creative direction and existing assets while finding opportunities to elevate the player experience and engagement.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we present them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with the Art Director to create standout character designs for brawlers.
Collaborate with the development team to ensure character concepts are feasible and aligned with game mechanics and player experience.
Maintain consistency and quality across character art by providing constructive feedback on various assets, including key art, community illustrations, marketing visuals, and other art-related content.
Manage concept art workflows to meet production timelines and milestones, collaborating with internal teams and external stakeholders as needed.
Requirements
Proven experience working on games, particularly live games, with a focus on creating playable characters.
Strong expertise in character design, including acting, posing, expression sheets, and color exploration.
Proficiency in creating stylized/cartoon character designs, with a deep understanding of design language and appeal in a stylized context.
Ability to generate unique and engaging ideas that align with the core game concept while respecting established lore and creative direction.
Collaborative mindset, with the ability to give and receive constructive feedback, fostering a positive and creative work environment.
Strong communication and documentation skills to ensure clarity and alignment across teams and external collaborators.
Nice to have
Knowledge of 3D workflows to facilitate the transition from 2D concepts to 3D models.
Experience in the animation industry or animation skills to enhance character appeal and storytelling
