Senior 3D Graphics Engineer
We are looking for an experienced 3D Graphics Engineer to join our central tech team, which focuses on developing shared in-house graphics technologies and workflows that power our games. In this role, you will primarily develop rendering systems with predictable performance across a variety of devices.
You’ll be joining a small but highly focused and effective team. Our team's responsibility is to optimize 3D assets from DCC tools, move them through the engine, and ultimately render them on power-constrained devices. We collaborate closely with multiple game teams, ensuring that our shared graphics technology serves both creative and technical needs.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with game teams to identify and solve problems in 3D graphics, rendering, runtime performance, and memory efficiency.
Iterate and improve upon existing legacy systems that are already widely used, ensuring minimal production disruption.
Support artists and designers in achieving the game’s visual targets while maintaining excellent runtime performance, especially on low-end hardware.
Communicate effectively with game teams and other stakeholders, building trust, providing clarity on deep technical topics, and minimizing surprises.
Requirements
7+ years of experience in related fields.
Ability to write efficient, simple, and reliable C/C++.
Experience with real-time applications (60Hz+).
Ability to work with legacy codebases.
Shader programming experience (GLSL, MSL, HLSL, or equivalent).
Low-level graphics API experience (OpenGL ES 3.0, Metal, Vulkan, or equivalent).
Experience with multi-threaded systems.
Solid 3D math skills.
Ability to collaborate, communicate, and support tech and game teams.
Nice-to-haves
Experience with data-oriented design.
Experience with low-end/power-constrained mobile platforms or game consoles.
Experience with 3D engines and asset pipelines.
Experience with graphics analysis and profiling tools (RenderDoc, Metal Debugger, ARM Streamline, etc.)
A working understanding of CPU and GPU architectures.
Always aims for simplicity in designs and implementations, and especially avoids unnecessary complexity.
Motivated and results-oriented.
Interest in games and graphics technologies.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
