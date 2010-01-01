Senior Accounts Payable Manager
We are looking for a highly experienced and future-focused Senior Accounts Payable Manager to take full ownership of our global AP operations. This role can be based in either Helsinki or London, following an office-first setup with hybrid flexibility.
This role goes beyond ensuring smooth daily execution, it’s about shaping the future of how we run AP at Supercell. You will have the mandate to improve processes, introduce new tools, and ensure compliance while building a scalable, best-in-class AP function.
The ideal candidate combines strong accounting expertise with a visionary mindset. You are comfortable making independent decisions, driving projects to completion, and elevating how AP supports the business globally. This is a hands-on and highly impactful role, working closely with both finance and FP&A colleagues.
Responsibilities
Lead and develop global AP operations, ensuring efficiency, documentation, compliance, and scalability.
Take ownership of the global travel & expense (T&E) process and oversee our outsourced partner managing day-to-day claim reviews.
Drive process improvements, automation, and adoption of new tools.
Own VAT and AP-related tax matters, providing guidance across entities together with our Tax Manager.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to improve cost visibility and support decision-making.
Mentor and support junior team members.
Requirements
Strong background in AP, T&E, and accounting, with proven experience leading process improvements.
Expertise in VAT and tax compliance in an international environment (EU experience a plus).
Solid accounting knowledge with the ability to ensure high quality and compliance.
Experience with AP systems and automation tools, including the ability to source and implement new solutions.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to operate independently and drive initiatives forward.
Excellent communication skills in English (Finnish is a plus).
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
