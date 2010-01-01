Senior Automation Engineer, Game Engine
We are looking for an experienced engineer to join our internal engine team and strengthen our automation efforts. The engine team is an independent team that maintains our internal tech stack, and works seamlessly with our game teams to revolutionize the way we develop games at Supercell.
You will be focused on building and evolving automated testing workflows across desktop and mobile. You will also help scale performance and stability observability, and streamline manual processes. Working closely with engineers across TNT, central QA, central tech, and game teams, you will make sure our automation enables faster, safer development across Supercell.
We’re looking for someone like you, who ideally has years of experience and knowledge acquired from the gaming industry. Whether you have broad experience in automation, engine, tools, or QA systems, or are a specialist in one area, we want to hear from you. To be successful in this role, you will need to be a proactive programmer who works directly with other teams to deliver world-class mobile games.
If this sounds like you, and you’re interested in finding out if Supercell would be a great fit for you, hit that apply button.
Responsibilities
Maintain, improve, and expand our automated test systems across desktop and mobile.
Work with the engine team to identify and automate manual workflows and bottlenecks.
Collaborate with central tech and QA teams to evolve automation processes and workflows.
Identifying and implementing improvements to game engine and other core tech code bases used by live and upcoming games, targeting multiple mobile platforms
Maintaining existing engine and shared codebases used across multiple live products
Engage with the wider development team here at Supercell to help shape the future of our tech
Requirements
Strong professional experience in C++.
Experience with in-house game engine development.
Solid background in automated testing and mocking practices.
Experience with native iOS and Android development.
Familiarity with multi-threaded systems.
Ability to quickly understand and navigate large, existing codebases.
Ability to communicate with technical and non-technical people.
Driven, focused, and willing to see projects through delivery.
A true desire to help others produce their best work.
Nice-to-haves
Experience with Appium and device automation.
Experience with Catch2, gTest and gMock.
Experience with build, scripting and orchestration tools (CMake, Jenkins, Github, Gradle, Python etc).
Familiarity with test results visualization and dashboarding.
Experience in Java.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.