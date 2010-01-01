Senior Automation Engineer
Supercell’s Central Automation team is a small, highly autonomous group focused on scaling and stabilising the test infrastructure that supports every one of our games. We work closely with game teams, platform teams, and other central functions to ensure that developers can move fast without sacrificing confidence or quality. From internal device farms to CI pipelines and custom automation frameworks, we build and maintain the systems that help Supercell games stay shippable.
We’re looking for an experienced automation engineer to join the Central Automation team in Helsinki and help drive the next phase of our journey. You’ll work side-by-side with our Automation Engineering Lead to scale our infrastructure, improve test reliability, and support developer productivity across the company. This is a great role for someone who thrives in fast-paced environments, enjoys building robust and scalable systems, and wants to make a broad, company-wide impact.
We’re looking for someone like you, who:
Has strong experience building and maintaining automation systems — ideally in mobile gaming or similar environments
Understands the importance of observability, uptime, and reliability and test infrastructure
Enjoys collaborating with game teams and other developers to identify pain points and ship better tools
Can take ownership of complex systems and improve them over time
If this sounds like you and you’re curious to find out whether Supercell could be the right fit — hit that apply button.
Requirements
Strong experience in mobile test automation development and/or device farm operations and infrastructure scripting
CI/CD pipeline design experience
Strong programming/scripting background
Strong problem-solving skills in test stability, flaky tests and job orchestration.
You care about service quality, visibility, and uptime — and know how to monitor and maintain them long term.
You enjoy working with others — game teams, tech teams, QA and alike — and writing clear, helpful documentation.
You're excited to shape internal tools and systems that empower others.
At least some familiarity with C++
Nice to have
Fluency in Android and iOS ecosystems
Fluency in C++
Fluency in Java
Deep knowledge of the mobile test automation stack and required infrastructure
If you don't cover all the experience but have deep knowledge in some of it, and think you can learn overtime, we are also interested in getting to know you!
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
