Senior Backend Engineer, LiveOps
Do you get excited about the opportunity to work with all of Supercell’s game teams? Does the idea of being responsible for a critical piece of game technology sound appealing?
We are looking for an experienced Senior Backend Engineer to join our central team, which develops and maintains a framework, service, and web-based application that make Live Operations (LiveOps) possible, and enables our games to be fresh, engaging and relevant for players. As our backend engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the service, game framework, and infrastructure. You will work closely with both game teams and partner teams, and the code you produce will directly impact the experience of all our players.
To succeed in this role, eagerness to collaborate and discuss solutions with game team developers is essential. You are proactive and self-managed, recognizing that as part of a central team, your value comes from enabling game teams to better serve our players. The idea of clarifying and coordinating solutions to customer problems excites you, and you don’t wait for others to tell you what to do next.
At Supercell, success also requires humility and pragmatism. You are ready to discuss your own and others’ solutions in a respectful and constructive way. You accept that mistakes will happen to you and to others, and you are open to sharing and learning from them so that we are all better prepared next time.
Key Responsibilities
Design, implement, and maintain highly scalable backend capabilities as part of our Live Operability (LiveOps) framework used by our live games
Troubleshoot customer issues and help them use the system effectively
Provide round-the-clock, first-line production environment support on a rotating on-call duty
Take technical ownership of our Live Operability (LiveOps) framework
Contribute to developing new solutions to customer problems and evolving needs
Requirements
Excellent Java programming skills, with experience in server-side Java, concurrency handling, and distributed systems
Strong SQL knowledge, including database design and implementation
Highly autonomous, proactive, and self-driven
Open and respectful attitude towards colleagues
Team-oriented mindset rather than an individual-contributor mentality
Comfortable working in a multicultural environment, often across time zones (primarily Helsinki)
Passion for games
Bonus Points
Previous experience with high-throughput live systems (or, at minimum, a strong appreciation of the challenges involved)
Experience with cloud computing (e.g., AWS, Terraform)
Prior server development experience without using application servers or frameworks like Spring
Experience with live operability related technologies
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
