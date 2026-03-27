Senior DevOps Engineer, Server Infra
We are looking for an experienced DevOps Engineer to join our Server Infra team either in London or Helsinki. The Server Infra team owns the core infrastructure building blocks – AMIs, Terraform modules, configuration and provisioning patterns, and observability tooling – that game teams use to run their live backends. You’ll help define and evolve these shared platforms so game teams can ship features quickly and safely to hundreds of millions of players.
In this role, you will focus on developing and maintaining cloud infrastructure and related tooling used across our games. Our team designs the shared terraform modules that are used to create the primary deployment sites and game battle sites for all of our live games, and you will have the opportunity to improve that flow and optimize the patterns used. You will collaborate closely with server engineers and other teams, contributing to shared learnings and continuously improving how we operate and scale live systems.
We are looking for someone who thrives in a collaborative environment, takes ownership of their work, and is comfortable working with large-scale distributed systems. You value clear communication, are open to feedback, and are willing to share both successes and failures so that everyone can improve.
If you have experience supporting high-scale live systems, working with cloud platforms, and building reliable infrastructure, we would love to hear from you.
What You'll Be Doing
Contribute to best practices across cloud security, governance, reliability, and availability
Develop, maintain, and improve cloud infrastructure patterns and related tooling used by game teams
Develop, maintain, and improve the observability platform used by game teams
Iterate on and improve deployment tooling to support live operations at scale
Collaborate closely with server engineers and game teams to improve systems and workflows
Share learnings across teams to improve reliability and operational excellence
Participate in on-call rotations to support production environments, when needed
What You Have
Strong experience with Linux, shell scripting, and at least one scripting language
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS and infrastructure-as-code tooling
Experience building and operating large-scale distributed systems
Knowledge of how to design reusable and composable patterns
Familiarity with Kubernetes in production environments
Ability to read and understand existing backend systems, including Java-based services
Strong communication skills and ability to work across teams
A proactive, self-directed approach with a strong sense of ownership
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Knowledge of networking concepts, protocols, and cloud security practices
Experience with infrastructure auditing, governance, and disaster recovery design
Experience with scripting languages such as Python or Ruby
Understanding of SQL and backend systems
Background in game development or a strong interest in games
Where You'll Be
You can be based either in the London or Helsinki office as the Server Infra team has members in both locations.
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That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
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About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.