Senior Game Producer, Clash of Clans
We’re looking for a highly experienced Senior Game Producer to join the Clash of Clans team. This role can be based either in Helsinki or London.
We’re looking for someone who can thrive in a dynamic, fast moving environment, while owning the full project plan for the game’s development cycles.
You are a force multiplier for any team you work with. You empower everyone to collaborate productively. You create visibility into the project’s scope, risks, and resourcing needs, and you work seamlessly with the team to plan out the best way to deliver high quality releases. You are pro at driving multiple development tracks, and ensuring deadlines are consistently met in a sustainable way.
We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals, where talent feeds talent. We believe game development is a team sport and work together to achieve the best results. So, it’s paramount that you’re a strong team player as well! We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by tens of millions of players better and better.
Responsibilities
Own and facilitate delivery processes, run meetings, planning sessions and facilitate team’s roadmap development and other critical ceremonies.
Help the production craft level up by supporting other Game Producers in the Clash of Clans team and continuously working on improving production methods in and outside of the team.
Support the team in organizing their work in ways that empower ownership and creativity and have the minimum amount of overhead.
Ensure stakeholders in and out of the team are kept informed of issues, risks, challenges and opportunities that come up and facilitate solutions and actions
Define milestones, goals and ensure task tracking software is organised, prioritised and up to date.
Foster a positive and supportive environment for you and the team maintaining a high care, high performance environment.
Requirements
6+ years of experience working in a gaming company, in the role of a Producer, Development Director or equivalent.
Experience working on mobile games or mobile products.
Excellent project management skills: able to flexibly adapt project management tools and processes, based on the game and team needs.
Experience establishing and managing functional workflows with both internal and external groups.
Experience working effectively in a hybrid work environment, collaborating seamlessly with people both onsite and remotely across Europe and beyond.
Enjoys interacting with a diverse group of people, and a passion for solving problems in order to help the team do their best work.
Effective at soliciting feedback from the team, and continuously improving processes.
Able to drive clear project alignment for the team, including within a distributed development environment.
A deep understanding of game development processes for Live Service Games.
Knowledge of production management software tools (JIRA, Excel, Trello, Miro etc.)
Excellent communication skills in English.
High level of professionalism and empathy.
Ability to travel to Helsinki frequently (if based in London).
Nice to Haves
Broad knowledge of the F2P gaming market and current gaming trends.
Keen interest in Strategy games, especially on mobile
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
