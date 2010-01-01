Supercell logo
Helsinki – onsite – full-time, permanent

Senior Game Programmer, Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars team is stacked with great programmers who want to hire more great programmers to call them "my new favorite team member" and call upon you to join the quest of adding a little bit of fun to the daily lives of our hundreds of millions of players.

At Supercell, client programmers are at the heart of the team, working together with designers, artists, and other programmers to craft fresh, new experiences for our players. Coding features is of course your bread and butter, but you'd also have a go at optimising the game and improving load times for all the Brawl Stars fans. You're someone who likes to decide what to do with the people you work with rather than being told what to do from above and create tremendous impact on a small team. 

Our game programmers are mostly generalists, so you can work on lots of different areas of the game. It’s important that you take pride in your work and know what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players. You are comfortable taking a feature from a vague idea on a post-it to a fully working and polished implementation.

We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. All of us are driven by the amazing opportunity to make a game played by millions of players better and better. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!


Responsibilities

  • Craft great high-quality features and tech that help players enjoy our games more
  • Be passionate about the game and contribute design ideas to help it be better
  • Write robust code to be used by millions of players
  • Work closely with the team on shared goals while individually delivering complete work


Requirements

  • Broad understanding of games programming
  • Strong, professional experience using C++
  • Equally capable building on top of existing code as creating new systems
  • Passion to learn new skills and technology
  • Passion for games


Nice-to-haves

  • Experience creating or working on a live-service title
  • Experience with real-time, multiplayer games
  • Ability to deeply optimize code for performance
  • Deep experience in any of the following areas: mobile UI, gameplay, modern graphics tech, live-ops events

Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More


This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More


Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)

Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

We accept PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPG and PNG files.
This information is optional. We are gathering gender information for statistical data to improve our diversity outreach initiatives. Giving this optional information does not affect your recruitment process in any way.

