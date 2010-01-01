Senior Gameplay Engineer, New Game Team
A few years ago, Supercell started two new game development teams in North America. These teams represent a unique & incredible opportunity for the team members: the full creative freedom & independence of creating a new game, without the distractions and uncertainties of establishing and running a new company. A big motivation for pursuing this effort is to create new kinds of games that players haven’t yet seen from Supercell. We want to create unique new gameplay experiences across multiple platforms, not just mobile. In other words: let’s build something new!
We want to grow one of these teams with an experienced and design-minded game engineer. As a core team member, you’re energized by the autonomy, ambition, creativity, and responsibility it represents. Collaborate on the game concept, core systems and mechanics design. Research and create innovative technical solutions. Help shape the second-to-second action, build extensive gameplay interactions and AI behaviors, research procedural content generation, and more. This is an opportunity for growth and doing your best work yet.
Responsibilities:
Contribute to the game direction & design choices, with an eye for detail in building the most immersive and captivating player experiences
Build mechanics prototypes and help scope development and production
Build extensive gameplay combinatorics and NPC interactions
Experiment with the latest technologies, keeping an eye towards applying them to the game tools and runtime
Collaborate closely with artists and designers to facilitate feature production and integration
Help evaluate and onboard new team members across the stages of prototyping, development, and production
Requirements:
Passion for gaming and a deep understanding of the player perspective
Demonstrated mastery of game development and design, through commercial or indie projects
T-shaped skillset possessing deep understanding of one or more areas within game development, and a broad understanding of other areas outside of your expertise
Ability to architect solutions in C/C++ and work with the Unreal 5 game engine
Ability to collaborate closely with other disciplines like game design, art, and sound. Including tool development as appropriate to accelerate the team.
Ability to work independently and responsibly in a high trust environment, while taking initiative and creating novel solutions for moving game development forward in new ways
A high bar for excellence around ambition and quality
Comfort with taking risks. You see failure as a learning process
Deep understanding and experience with multiplayer gameplay including character, camera, and controls
Solid understanding of 3D mathematics, linear algebra and analytic geometry
Approach your teammates and peers with kindness and humility. Offering thoughtful, constructive feedback on both the work and your team.
Ability to work remotely during core hours: 10:00am-4:00pm PST
Ability to travel ~ once a month domestically and ~ twice a year internationally
Nice to Haves
Experience in mobile and PC game development
A passion for co-operative/social player experiences
Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration
What you get:
The stability, support, and inspiration of being part of one of the best gaming companies in the world, combined with being a core member of a new game team in a new studio. This all adds up to:
Opportunity to have a large impact on the direction and execution of a new game title
Working with some of the most talented and ambitious teammates in the industry
Ability to create without the drag of large studio processes and hierarchies, nor the distractions of starting your own company
The opportunity to make something that earns a spot in the history of important games
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $188,000 – $281,000/yr. your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in San Francisco, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to San Francisco is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
