Senior Marketing Producer (12 month FTC)
We are seeking a Senior Marketing Producer on an initial 12 month FTC to bring operational excellence to the Clash marketing universe working on Clash of Clans. Step into the heart of a global marketing organization, where you'll engage with an iconic game brand and captivate millions of dedicated gamers worldwide.
You will work very closely with the Clash of Clans team being involved in all marketing initiatives, strategy, execution, and production for this iconic live game.
This role requires strong project management expertise, with high attention to details, in reality this means being on top of operational marketing activities and key deliverables at all times. You are a strong communicator, who takes ownership and is passionate about our games and is continuously striving for better performance.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we communicate them to our players, we are passionate about not compromising on quality and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
What You'll Be Doing
Collaborate closely with Marketing, Game Development and partners to define, execute and operationalise the marketing campaigns for Clash of Clans.
Supporting your Marketing Lead on ensuring delivery of marketing initiatives.
Guide the delivery of end-to-end marketing campaigns, coordinating with cross-functional teams.
Develop project plans, timelines, and manage budgets for marketing initiatives.
Track and update leadership on project budgets, ensuring efficient allocation of resources and adherence to project timelines.
Ensure marketing efforts align with global marketing strategy, project objectives and business goals.
Conduct quality checks on marketing materials to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance with brand standards.
Manage end-to-end production processes for non-owned channels.
Work closely with marketers on testing and implementation of new creatives, analyzing the results, and sharing learnings to improve the performance of future Marketing strategies and optimization.
Manage existing partner relationships, in addition to sourcing new partners that will enable us to level up the quality and quantity of our initiatives.
Foster a collaborative and creative environment, encouraging cross-functional teamwork and knowledge sharing within the Marketing Team.
What You Have
Experience working on large-scale, award winning marketing campaigns for consumer facing products (ideally global)
Extensive knowledge of marketing production, project management and outsourcing from either client or agency side
Ability and demonstrated experience of understanding and managing production pipelines end-to-end
Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners
Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-moving complex environment
Interest in gaming
Where You'll Be
Clash of Clans is a dual location team with awesome team members in both Helsinki and London. We are open to you being primarily based out of either out London or Helsinki Studios! To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.