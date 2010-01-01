Supercell logo
Senior Release Engineer, Clash Royale

🎯 Calling All Build & Release Wizards! 🎯

The Clash Royale team is on the hunt for an experienced Build & Release Engineer to help us deliver epic updates and fresh content to millions of players worldwide. Whether it’s new app versions or server-powered content updates, you’ll be the champion ensuring everything runs as smooth as a flawless victory!

As our Build & Release Engineer, you’ll take the reins on all things release-related: owning our build systems, fine-tuning our processes, and working hand-in-hand with QA and game devs to make sure every update is polished to perfection. Oh, and did we mention? Your work will directly impact one of the most iconic mobile games ever made. No pressure, right?

We’re looking for someone with some serious XP in the gaming world—ideally, years of it. To win in this role, you’ll need to be proactive, team-oriented, and laser-focused on making releases a breeze for everyone involved. If the idea of shipping updates to tens of millions of daily players gets your heart racing, don’t wait. Click that apply button and let’s make some magic together!

Responsibilities

  • Technically coordinating, merging and reviewing every Clash Royale release in cooperation with QA and game developers

  • Work closely with QA and QA engineers to integrate automated testing solutions

  • Maintaining, improving and developing all aspects of the build process, to ensure reliability, testability and observability of the released products

  • Developing long term improvements to our build system in cooperation with in-house tech and tools team

  • Identifying and improving build and process issues to provide a stable platform for the whole development team

  • Develop and manage CI systems

  • Manage build distribution systems for releases (e.g. App Center & TestFlight)

  • Improve the build deployment process in order to mitigate risk and increase flexibility

Requirements

  • Experience in coordinating releases and integrating work from various game development areas

  • Understanding of the game development pipeline, including application compilation and asset pipelines

  • Experience with Git workflows

  • Experience with CI tools (e.g. Jenkins, Github Actions)

  • Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code

  • Experience with build systems spanning multiple projects and platforms (Windows, iOS/macOS, Android, Linux, Java) including Gradle, CMake and Ant

  • Experience with various scripting languages (e.g. Bash, Windows Batch, Groovy, Python, Ruby, PowerShell)

  • Experience in programming in C++ and Java

  • Experienced with setting up workflows and automations in project management software (e.g. JIRA)

  • Excellent communication skills and a desire to improve the efficiency of systems and the productivity of developers

Nice-to-haves

  • Experience with AWS or other cloud service providers and related infrastructure-as-code tools (e.g. Terraform)

Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More

You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More

You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More

This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More

