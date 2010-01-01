Senior Software Engineer, Supercell ID

We’re looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join our in-house Supercell ID product team. The team is developing Supercell’s direct-to-player infrastructure and services, in which the Supercell ID identity platform is a core component. Supercell ID links all our games and web services together with the players through a secure account system and loyalty features, aligning with Supercell’s mission of “creating great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever”.
You’ll be working along with the whole Supercell X team, in collaboration with the key stakeholders such as game teams, operations and support to ensure an engaging player experience across both our native in-app and web platform interactions.
You’ll help with setting the technical and product vision for Supercell ID, design and implement new features and maintain and operate the existing systems. We’re expecting you to carry the responsibility of a small team, meaning the credit for successes - and accountability for failures - rests firmly with you. Most things you work on, you and the team will also own. You get to choose what tools to use and we expect you to build systems that are scalable and easy to maintain and troubleshoot.
For anyone currently at a large tech company - we don't have all the building blocks ready that someone else would have made. On the other hand, you get work on a much larger spectrum of technical details. In our environment, a strong entrepreneurial and collaborative mindset will set you up for success.
Supercell ID is a service used by hundreds of millions of players. In other words, we have a large user base and need to think about scalability and security from the get-go. With just a small team of backend engineers, we’re looking for you to make a significant impact and elevate the team to a new level.
While experience in the games industry is not required, a background in developing and operating large-scale consumer/entertainment services is highly valued.
Responsibilities
Design, implementation, deployment and maintenance of a scalable, highly available and secure platform for hundreds of millions of users
Collaborating with team members and other stakeholders to clarify and define concepts, use cases and requirements
Bring a strong product mindset to engineering, including setting technical direction, aligning development goals with business objectives, and communicating with stakeholders.
Offer 24/7 first-line support of the production environments as part of a rotating on-call duty
Requirements
Excellent programming skills. Professional experience with Java and DynamoDB, but we recognize transferable experience with other relevant technologies too.
Proven ability to develop and operate highly reliable and scalable business-critical applications. At our scale, all possible race conditions will happen, so you must design systems to be fault-tolerant. Collecting metrics and setting up alerts on those should be second nature to you.
Familiarity with cloud computing, preferably AWS, and infrastructure-as-code tools such as Terraform.
A strong security mindset with the capability to identify threats and vulnerabilities already during the design phase.
An open and respectful attitude towards others and their work.
This role can be based in several European countries but will require commitment to spending time at our Helsinki HQ. More details below under Location.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
Location
While Helsinki is our home, and we will happily discuss with you relocation options, you can be a Software Engineer at Supercell from everywhere around the world. Well, almost ... At the moment, we support remote employment from a number of different locations and will consider candidates based in Finland, Sweden, Germany, Spain, Denmark or the UK. We also strongly believe in a collaborative culture, and the team will want to work alongside you from time to time, which means you need to be able to commit to spending time at our Helsinki HQ.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.